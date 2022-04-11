PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Pool play begins in Dothan Diamond Classic

The first day of pool play was held Monday in the Dothan Diamond Classic at the Westgate Softball Complex.

Brantley 3, Ariton 0: Leading the way for Brantley was Kaylee Navarre in circle with nine strikeouts in allowing just one hit. Shonte Barginere and Anna Parker Little each had a hit.

Brantley 4, Houston Academy 2: Kayden Dunn hit two homers, including a two-run homer in a three-run fifth that broke a 2-2 tie. Shonte Barginere added a RBI single.

Emily Maddox hit a two-run homer for Houston Academy, which had only three hits off Brantley’s Kaylee Navarre, who struck out four.

Houston Academy 4, Pike Road 0: Alexis Milanowski starred at the plate and in the circle in HA’s win.

The Auburn signee hit two homers, a three-run shot and a solo blast to account for the game’s scoring. As a pitcher, she threw a five-inning, two-hit shutout with seven strikeouts.

Northside Methodist 4, Cottonwood 4 (tie): Northside Methodist scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game at the time deadline.

Karleigh Mills had two doubles and a RBI and Anna Griggs had a RBI sac fly for NMA.

For Cottonwood, Mischa Ward had a double and RB I and Elizabeth Long had a single and RBI.

Rehobeth 7, Slocomb 0: Shellie Littlefield pitched a five-inning, two-hit shutout with six strikeouts and added two hits, one a double, and a RBI on offense to lead Rehobeth.

Anna Grace Massey and Makayla Peters both went 2-for-3 with a RBI.

Abigail Goodman and Makenzie Eldridge had a single each for the Slocomb hits.

Slocomb 18, Houston County 0: Emma Hargrave pitched a three-inning, one-hit shutout with two strikeouts and Gracie Ward had two hits, including a homer, and drove in two runs to lead Slocomb.

Cheyenne Hooper had one hit, but drove in three runs, while Abigail Goodman had a hit with two RBI. Lainee Thomas and Makenzie Eldridge both had a hit and RBI.

Rylee Granger had a single for Houston County’s lone hit.

Regular Season

Wicksburg 16, Daleville 0: Dahlia Ganz pitched a three-inning, one-hit shutout with four strikeouts as Wicksburg won the Class 3A, Area 3 game.

Ganz also had two singles and scored three times and Sarah Turvin had a double and also scored three runs. Chloe Joyner, Addison Kelley, Ella Grace Kelley and Lana Carpenter also had Wicksburg hits.

G.W. Long 21, Zion Chapel 2: Makenna Long went 4-for-5 with two homers, including a grand slam, and drove in five runs and Dallas Potter went 4-for-5 and drove in three runs for the Rebels in the Class 2A, Area 3 win.

Ally Whitehead had three hits, Makayla Phillips two hits, one double, with one RBI and Emma Claire Long blasted a two-run homer.

Aubreigh Haynes was the winning pitcher.

Ashford 15, Straughn 2: Katelynn Money powered the offense and Savannah Money supplied the pitching for Ashford in a Class 4A, Region 2 win.

Katelynn Money had three hits, one a double, and drove in four runs, while Savannah struck out 14 and allowed just four hits and two runs over six innings.

Amiyah Lewis, Emma Helms and Barrett Lawrence all had two hits each with Lewis driving in two runs and Helms and Lawrence one each. Savannah Money had a single with two RBI.