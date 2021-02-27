Prep softball roundup: Providence Christian downs Carroll

Eliza Shipman had four hits, including two doubles, and drove in five runs as Providence Christian defeated Carroll 21-4 on Saturday in softball action.

Providence scored six in the first inning, 10 in the second and five in the third.

Maddie Norris and Madilyn Walding each had three hits and two RBIs and Ella Houston had two hits and two RBIs. Riley Smith drove in two runs with a double as the Eagles pounded out 22 hits in just three innings.

Slocomb 3, Providence Christian 2: For the Eagles, Ella Houston homered and doubled.

Houston Academy 10, Central Phenix City 5: Alexis Milanowski homered in the game and also got the win in the circle.

Lizzy Kate Skinner and Emily Maddox each had two RBIs, while Ansleigh Smith and Jaysoni Beachum each had two hits.

Smiths Station 4, Houston Academy 3: Alexis Milanowski homered for Houston Academy.

Mary Suzan Aman went 3-for-3 with a double and two singles for the Raiders. Ansleigh Smith had two hits and an RBI

Alabama Christian 10, Dale County 6: Ainyah Stokes had three hits and two RBIs for the Warriors.