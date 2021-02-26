Prep softball roundup: Providence Christian holds off Ariton

Providence Christian scored seven runs in the third inning and held on for a 9-8 win over Ariton on Friday in high school softball action.
Eliza Shipman had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Maddie Norris and Riley Smith each had three hits. Madilyn Walding drove in two runs with a double.
Natalie Cole, Ella Houston and Camille Palmer each added an RBI.
Headland 15, Cottonwood 6: Liza Varnum had three hits and four RBIs for the Rams.
Ainslie Condrey had two hits and two RBIs and Hannah Phillips had three hits and an RBI. Tori Nowell drove in three runs with a hit.
Cottonwood was led by Elizabeth Long and Caitlyn Ingalls, who both had two hits and an RBI.
Wiregrass Kings 17, Emmanuel Christian 5: Hannah Phillips had three doubles and three RBIs for the Kings, Lydia Elder had three hits and two RBIs and Isabella Toub had two hits and three RBIs.
Olivia Hobson had three hits and an RBI.
Katie Davenport struck out six over 4.2 innings in getting the win.
Dale County 10, Smiths Station 5: Joanna Marshall had four hits and drove in three runs for the Warriors.
Gracie Suggs had three hits, including two triples, and drove in two runs. Jazmin Healy had two hits and an RBI and Shelby Allen had three hits and an RBI.
Sarina Elder allowed just two hits in four innings.
Central 7, Dale County 6: For the Warriors, Shelby Allen tripled in two runs and Emily Castle had three hits and an RBI. Elly Castle had two hits and two RBIs.
Enterprise 10, Opp 8: On Thursday, Enterprise scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth to overcome an 8-5 deficit and earn the win.
Taylor Danford was 3-for-4 with a double and two runs batted in and Georgia Lessman, Kinley Hutto, Jamie Jackson, Emma Faulk and Savannah Mitten had two hits each with Lessman and Jackson earning a double among their hits. Faulk drove in three runs, Jackson two and Hutto and Mitten one each.
Braya Hodges had a grand slam homer, Amaya Womack had doubles and Reese Cauley had a single and drove in three runs to lead Opp in the loss.
Cauley pitched six innings and struck out seven.