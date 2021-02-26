Prep softball roundup: Providence Christian holds off Ariton

Providence Christian scored seven runs in the third inning and held on for a 9-8 win over Ariton on Friday in high school softball action.

Eliza Shipman had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Maddie Norris and Riley Smith each had three hits. Madilyn Walding drove in two runs with a double.

Natalie Cole, Ella Houston and Camille Palmer each added an RBI.

Headland 15, Cottonwood 6: Liza Varnum had three hits and four RBIs for the Rams.

Ainslie Condrey had two hits and two RBIs and Hannah Phillips had three hits and an RBI. Tori Nowell drove in three runs with a hit.

Cottonwood was led by Elizabeth Long and Caitlyn Ingalls, who both had two hits and an RBI.

Wiregrass Kings 17, Emmanuel Christian 5: Hannah Phillips had three doubles and three RBIs for the Kings, Lydia Elder had three hits and two RBIs and Isabella Toub had two hits and three RBIs.

Olivia Hobson had three hits and an RBI.

Katie Davenport struck out six over 4.2 innings in getting the win.