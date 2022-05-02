PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Providence scores two in ninth to beat Wicksburg

Providence Christian scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning to beat Wicksburg 4-2 in a Class 3A, Area 3 Tournament winners’ bracket game Monday night at the Wicksburg softball field.

Providence, which defeated Daleville 11-1 earlier in the day. advanced to Tuesday’s tournament semifinals against Houston Academy. HA defeated Slocomb 10-7 earlier in the day. Wicksburg fell to a Tuesday losers’ bracket game against the winner of Monday’s late game between Slocomb and Daleville.

Providence and Wicksburg finished regulation tied 1-1 as both teams scored in the first inning and were held scoreless through the seventh inning. Both teams scored once in the eighth to make it 2-2.

In the top of the ninth for Providence Christian, Kaitlyn Russ reached on a single to open the inning, but was still at first after two fly outs. Madilyn Walding then hit a soft pop fly behind the pitcher for an infield single, putting runners at first and second.

Wicksburg intentionally walked PCS lead-off hitter Mary Hannah Driggers, loading the bases for seventh grader Cassie Braddy. The Eagle youngster, though, foiled the strategy with a single that scored Russ to put Providence up 3-2. Maddie Norris followed with a ground ball that was misplayed for an error, allowing Walding to score for a 4-2 lead.

In Wicksburg’s half of the ninth, Ashton White reached on an error to open the frame, but Providence pitcher Ella Houston got a fly out and two strikeouts to end the game.

Houston went all nine innings for the Eagles, allowing only three Panther hits and two runs. Only one of the runs was earned. She struck out seven and walked three.

Wicksburg’s Ellie Cox also had a solid pitching performance in going all nine innings. She struck out six and scattered eight hits. She allowed four runs, but only three were earned.

Offensively, Braddy and Houston had two hits each with one RBI to lead Providence.

Wicksburg had three players with a single each – Meagan Cochran, Ellie Cox and Ansley Ellenburg.

Houston Academy 10, Slocomb 7: Tylaya Lingo had a two-run single and two RBI sacrifice flies and Molly Magrino had a key two-run single to lift HA past Slocomb.

Slocomb led 7-6 going into the bottom of the fourth before the Raiders rallied.

Emily Maddox had three hits and two RBI, Mallory Magrino had two hits and two RBI and Emily Adams had two hits and one RBI. Mary Suzan Aman had a triple.

Adams pitched six innings, allowing six hits and striking out eight. Alexis Milanowski pitched one inning and allowed three hits and struck out one.

For Slocomb, Gracie Ward hit a three-run homer and Makenzi Morgan had three hits, including a two-run. Cieara Baker had a hit and an RBI.

Baker pitched six innings, allowing 11 hits and struck out five.

Providence Christian 11, Daleville 1: The Eagles scored five in the first inning, three in the second and two in the third.

Ella Houston had two hits and three RBI and Reese Colbert had three hits, including a triple, and two RBI. Mary Hannah Driggers and Cassie Braddy each had three hits. Maddie Norris had a single, double and an RBI. Riley Smith had two hits and an RBI. Emma Holley had a double and an RBI. Kaitlyn Russ singled in a run.

Natalie Cole pitched four innings, allowing three hits with five strikeouts. Norris pitched one inning and didn’t allow a hit. She struck out one.