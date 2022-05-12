PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Rehobeth earns state tournament berth

After opening Thursday with a loss, Rehobeth rebounded in time to win its second game at the South Regional Tournament in Gulf Shores and earn a spot in next week’s Class 5A state tournament in Oxford.

The Rebels lost to Satsuma 8-2 early Thursday, but defeated Andalusia 8-1 in the second qualifier game to claim the state tournament spot.

Rehobeth will open state tournament play on Wednesday at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park. The Rebels play their first game at 10:45 a.m. against either Elmore County or Tallassee.

Andalusia 5, Charles Henderson 4: Andalusia scored two in the first and three in the second for a quick 5-0 lead and held off the Trojans for the win in the Class 5A South Regional elimination game

Charles Henderson scored runs in the fifth and had runners at second and third with two outs, but had a ground out end the inning. The Trojans put two runners on base with one out in the seventh, but had a fly out and ground out end the game.

Molly Garrett was 3-for-4 with a double and a RBI for Charles Henderson. Madison Stewart, McKenzie Cain and Hannah Sparrow had two hits each with Sparrow driving in two runs. Heather Gilbreath added a hit and RBI.

Charles Henderson 12, St. Paul’s 2: McKenzie Cain accounted for the first eight Charles Henderson runs and the Trojans pulled away with an eight-run sixth to earn a 12-2 win and advance to another losers’ bracket game against Andalusia.

Cain had a two-run single in her first at-bat, had single and scored on a wild pitch in second at-bat before earning a three-run double and later scored on Madison Stewart’s double helping CHHS to a 8-2 lead. Molly Garrett added a RBI triple. A wild pitch scored another run and an error scored the last two.

Cain finished 4-for-4 with six runs batted in and three runs scored.

Stella Gilbreath was the winning pitcher, allowing just three hits and one walk in six innings. Both runs were unearned. She had no strikeouts.

Andalusia 10, Carroll 0: Carroll was eliminated in the Class 5A tournament with an early Thursday morning loss.

Carroll lost an opener 15-2 on Wednesday. Makinlyn Munn and Anna Trawick had two hits each and Trawick had a double and drove in both Eagle runs.

The Eagles then beat Elberta 8-4. Ella Frier went all seven innings and allowed only four hits. She struck out four and all four runs were unearned. Offensively, Anna Trawick and Jamya Thornton had a hit and RBI. Sarabeth Henry also drove in a run.

In Thursday’s elimination loss to Andalusia, the Eagles were no-hit by Andalusia’s pitcher Maggie Furr.

Class 7A

Prattville 2, Enterprise 1: The offense continued to struggle for Enterprise, which managed a first-inning run and only six hits in the elimination loss to Prattville.

The Wildcats finished the season with a 31-16 record.

In the bottom of the first, Georgia Lessman reached on a single, stole second and moved to third on a passed ball before scoring on Macy Robinette’s single.

After Prattville scored its two runs in the top of the third, EHS had a scoring opportunity in the bottom half with runners at second and third and one out after Robinette and Taylor Danford were both hit by a pitch and sacrificed up by Skylar Frey’s bunt. However, two pop outs snuffed out the threat.

Though Enterprise got a runner on each of the remaining four innings, the Wildcats couldn’t push a run across.

Gracyn Snell had a strong pitching performance for Enterprise, going all seven innings. She scattered eight hits and gave up two unearned runs and one walk, while striking out five.

Lessman had two of the Enterprise six hits.

Fairhope 2, Enterprise 0: Fairhope broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to win the opening-round game at Montgomery’s Lagoon Park.

Fairhope pitcher Ryley Harrison fired a one-hit shutout and struck out 14 Wildcats.

Kinley Hutto’s single in the third was the only hit for Enterprise.

Wildcat pitcher Skylar Frey also had a strong performance, pitching a one-hit shutout through five innings before allowing back-to-back doubles and a RBI sac fly for the two runs. She gave up four hits and two runs overall with two strikeouts.

Class 2A

G.W. Long 15, Leroy 2: G.W. Long advanced to the winners’ bracket first qualifier game, beating Leroy.

The Rebels face Orange Beach at 9 a.m. Friday.

Makenna Long was 3-for-3 with a homer, double and three RBI and Emma Claire Long was 3-for-4 with a home run and four runs batted in to lead the Rebel win.

Ainsley Watts was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI, Dallas Potter 2-for-4 with a RBI and Millie Munn 2-for-3 with a RBI as the Rebels had 16 hits in 35 at-bats. Makayla Phillips was 2-for-4, while Maleah Long and Ally Whitehead both had a hit with two RBI.

Phillips was the winning pitcher.

G.W. Long 14, Cottonwood 2: Aubreigh Haynes pitched a one-hitter and allowed only one earned run in G.W. Long’s opening-round win at the Gulf Shores Sportsplex.

Maleah Long was 2-for-3 with three runs batted in and Ainsley Watts was 2-for-3 with a triple and one RBI. Makayla Phillips had two hits and Makenna Long and Allee Grace Abercrombie both had a hit and drove in two runs.

Orange Beach 7, Ariton 2: After an opening-round win, Ariton fell to Orange Beach in the semifinals.

The Purple Cats dropped to a losers’ bracket game at 9 a.m. Friday against J.U. Blacksher.

Ariton 15, Geneva County 0: Ariton won its opening-round game over Geneva County behind shutout pitching.

J.U. Blacksher 15, Cottonwood 0: Cottonwood’s season came to an end with a loss to J.U. Blacksher.

Class 1A

Brantley 3, Kinston 1: Kinston fell to Brantley 3-1 in an opening-round game in Gulf Shores.

Kinston 18, Bayshore Christian 2: Kinston stayed alive with an 18-2 win over Bayshore Christian.

The Bulldogs face Millry at 9 a.m. on Friday in another elimination game.