Prep softball roundup: Rehobeth gets victory

Rehobeth scored three in the first inning and five in the second to jump out to a 5-0 lead en route to a 9-5 win over Dothan in high school softball action Thursday.

Makayla Peters had two hits, including a homer, and drove in three runs. Jaci Parker had three hits, including two doubles, with two RBIs. Shellie Littlefield had two hits and an RBI and Jenna Hixson had a hit and drove in a run.

Littlefield got the win in the circle in pitching seven innings. She allowed five hits and struck out four.

For Dothan, Kate Hoseid had a two-run homer and Rayleigh Thagard had an RBI. Collier Peaden had two hits, while Nicole Turner doubled and Maddie Anners singled.

Providence Christian 14, Headland 6: Camille Palmer had three hits, including a home run and double with seven RBIs, in leading the Eagles.

Eliza Shipman also homered and drove in two runs. Emma Grace Holley had two hits and two RBIs, while Kaitlyn Russ had two hits and an RBI.

For Headland, Caylee Quarles had a home run, double and four RBIs. Ava Allsup also homered for the Rams.

Maddie Norris pitched four innings and struck out six for the Eagles. Natalie Cole pitched two innings and struck out two.