Prep softball roundup: Rehobeth gets victory

Rehobeth scored three in the first inning and five in the second to jump out to a 5-0 lead en route to a 9-5 win over Dothan in high school softball action Thursday.
Makayla Peters had two hits, including a homer, and drove in three runs. Jaci Parker had three hits, including two doubles, with two RBIs. Shellie Littlefield had two hits and an RBI and Jenna Hixson had a hit and drove in a run.
Littlefield got the win in the circle in pitching seven innings. She allowed five hits and struck out four.
For Dothan, Kate Hoseid had a two-run homer and Rayleigh Thagard had an RBI. Collier Peaden had two hits, while Nicole Turner doubled and Maddie Anners singled.
Providence Christian 14, Headland 6: Camille Palmer had three hits, including a home run and double with seven RBIs, in leading the Eagles.
Eliza Shipman also homered and drove in two runs. Emma Grace Holley had two hits and two RBIs, while Kaitlyn Russ had two hits and an RBI.
For Headland, Caylee Quarles had a home run, double and four RBIs. Ava Allsup also homered for the Rams.
Maddie Norris pitched four innings and struck out six for the Eagles. Natalie Cole pitched two innings and struck out two.
Houston Academy sweeps NMA: The Raiders won the opener 14-0 and the second game of the doubleheader 13-1.
In the first game, Mattie Havas didn’t allow a hit in the five-inning game and struck out nine.
Alexis Milanowski had two home runs and a single with three RBIs and Ansleigh Smith went 3-for-3 with five RBIs. Emily Maddox and Jasoni Beachum each homered. Mallory Worsham drove in two runs, while Lizzie Kate Skinner and Havas each had an RBI. Caley Caldwell singed.
In Game 2, Milanowski got the win in the circle. She allowed one hit and struck out three in three innings of work. Emily Adams pitched two innings, struck out two and allowed a hit.
Havas had a home run, double and two RBIs. Beachum had a double and two RBIs, Tylaya Lingo tripled in a run, Maddox doubled in a run and Skinner singled in a run.
Dale County 8, Pike Road 3: Gracie Suggs had three triples and drove in three runs to lead the Warriors.
Emily Castle had a hit and two RBIS, while Jaci Hagler and Elly Castle each contributed an RBI.
Emily Castle got the win. She pitched five innings and struck out two. Shayleigh Whitman pitched two innings in relief.
Ashford 17, Houston County 0: Kennedy Thorpe had three hits, including a double, and drove in four runs for the Yellow Jackets.
Katelynn Money had a double and triple with three RBIs. Lexie Glover and Amiyah Lewis both homered for Ashford. Lewis also doubled and had two RBIs.
Ashtyn Sanders, Emma Helms, Savannah Money and Molly Carson Ingram each contributed an RBI. RaeLeigh Jordan had three hits.
Wiregrass Kings 24, Emmanuel Christian 0: Hannah Phillips didn’t allow a hit over four innings pitched and struck out nine for the Kings. Katie Davenport pitched the final two innings and allowed one hit with five strikeouts.
Olivia Hobson had four hits, including a triple and double, and drove in three runs for the Kings. Tayler Clouse had two hits, including double, and drove in three runs. Lydia Elder had two hits and two RBIs and Grace Treadaway had a hit and three RBIs. Aiyana Martin and d Savannah Wilhoit each drove in a run.
Pike Liberal Arts 3, Lakeside 0: For the Chiefs, Eliza Eriksen and Jayden Green had the lone hits.