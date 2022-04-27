PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Rehobeth softball downs Enterprise

Rehobeth pitcher Shellie Littlefield struck out nine and allowed only four hits and one unearned run over seven innings during a 7-1 Rebel win over Enterprise in high school action on Tuesday night.

Offensively, Makayla Peters had two hits, including a run-scoring single, and both Anna Massey and Jaslyn Andrews had a RBI single for Rehobeth. Jaci Parker added a double.

Ane Blevins had a run-scoring single for Enterprise, which had four players with a single each.

Geneva 10, Headland 0: Makaley Boswell and Riley Beckerich combined on a five-inning no-hitter with 13 strikeouts in Geneva’s win over Headland on Tuesday.

Only a walk to Liza Varnum and an error on another play prevented a perfect game.

Boswell pitched four innings and struck out 12. Beckerich pitched the final inning and had one strikeout.

On offense, Boswell had a double and a triple with three runs batted in and Emily Lamb had two hits, one a homer, and two runs batted in. Madison Johnson and Beckerich also had two hits with Johnson driving in two runs. Emma Griffin added a hit and RBI and Erin Curry drove in one run.

Charles Henderson 5, Ariton 4: The Trojans scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally past Ariton for a 5-4 win on Tuesday.

With one out in the seventh, Madison Allen singled before Molly Garrett belted a game-tying two-run homer. Following a fly out, Jada Jones singled and advanced to second on an outfield error. She moved to third on a wild pitch and scored during a ground ball error to give the Trojans the win.

Charles Henderson had seven hits from seven players with McKenzie Cain adding a double and RBI to go with Garrett homer.

Kaydee Phillips and Reese Peters had two hits each for Ariton with Peters driving in a run. Mattie Grace Heath delivered a two-run single and Caitlyn Webb added a RBI single.

G.W. Long 9, Ashford 2: Makayla Phillips was 3-for-4 with a run batted in and was the winning pitcher for G.W. Long.

Dallas Potter and Millie Munn both had a two-run double and Allee Grace Abercrombie hit a solo homer. Emmaline Hughes added a RBI sacrifice fly.

Camden McCardle had two hits and a RBI for Ashford and Ashtyn Sanders had a double. Savannah Money drove in a run off a sacrifice fly.

Dale County 12, Slocomb 1: Joanna Marshall had three hits, including a double, and drove in three runs and Elly Castle, Gracie Suggs and Jaci Hagler all added two hits to pace Dale County’s win on Tuesday.

Suggs drove in two runs and Castle, who had a double, drove in one run.

Shayleigh Whitman pitched five innings and allowed only two hits and one run. She struck out three. Faith Rabon worked two shutout innings in relief, giving up one hit.

Lainee Thomas had two hits for Slocomb and Jacie Hall had a single and RBI.

Opp 4, Wicksburg 3 (8 innings): For Wicksburg, Megan Cochran hit a two-run homer and Ella Grace Kelly a solo homer for the three Panther runs.

Ellie Cox struck out 11 and allowed only three hits.

Houston Academy 12, Kinston 1: For Kinston, Candence Elmore and Faith Peters had two hits each and Sydney Smith had a single and RBI.

Samson 7, Geneva County 2: Caylee Johnson and Makayla Phillips combined on a three-hitter, 11 strikeouts and no earned runs in Samson’s win.

Johnson went four innings and struck out nine, while allowing two hits. She gave up two runs, but both were unearned. Phillips worked three innings and struck out two, giving up one hit.

Offensively, Alli Godwin had two hits and two runs batted in and Karleigh Moore also had two hits. Johnson added a double and RBI and both Shaylei Mock and Karlee Coskrey had a hit and RBI.