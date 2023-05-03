Rehobeth softball continued its recent area tournament dominance on Tuesday.

The Rebels were overpowering in three Class 5A, Area 3 Tournament games to win a 10th straight area tournament title over the last 11 years (there was no 2020 area tournaments because of Covid-19 pandemic shutdown). The last time Rehobeth didn’t win an area tournament was in 2012.

Rehobeth won 15-0 over Carroll and 15-0 and 16-1 over Headland.

Both Rehobeth (32-11) and Headland (15-20) advance to next week’s South Regional Tournament in Gulf Shores.

In Tuesday’s three games, Gracie Alberson went 9-for-11 with eight runs batted in. All three games she was a triple away from the cycle as she earned a single, double and homer in each game. Shelby Davis went 7-for-8 in the two games against Headland with a homer and seven runs batted in. She didn’t play against Carroll. Reagan Valenzuela was 5-for-7 with four runs batted in two games. She did not play in the first Headland game.

Against Carroll, Valenzuela went 3-for-3 with four runs batted in, Alberson went 3-for-3 with a homer and two runs batted in and Kryslin Lane went 2-for-3 with one RBI. Addy Kirkland, AG Massey and Jaslyn Andrews all added a hit and RBI. Baleigh Nowlin pitched a four-inning, two-hit shutout with three strikeouts and three walks.

Natalie Draper and Makynzye Bonner had a single each for the two Carroll hits.

In Rehobeth’s first win over Headland, Davis was 3-for-4 with a homer and four runs batted in and Alberson was 3-for-4 with a homer and two runs batted in. Lane was 2-for-2 with three RBI and Kirkland had a double and two RBI. Massey pitched a four-inning, one-hit shutout with six strikeouts and three walks.

Abby Gard had a single for the lone Headland hit.

In the championship win over Headland, Davis was 4-for-4 with three runs batted in, Alberson was 3-for-3 with a homer and four runs batted in and Maddie Williams was 2-for-3 with a homer and two runs batted in. Andrews added a hit and three RBI and Alexis Collins had a hit with two RBI. Valenzuela also had two hits. Alaina Cobb struck out seven over four innings and allowed a run on three hits.

Reagan Lunsford had a RBI single, Addy Davis a double and Meryl Adams a single for the three Headland hits.

Headland 6, Eufaula 4: Stormi Clemmons and Abby Gard both hit homers and Ava Allsup added a two-run single in Headland’s opening-round win.

Clemmons’ homer was a two-run shot and Gard’s homer was a solo shot

Tori Nowell scattered seven hits and four runs (only one earned) over seven innings. She had one strikeout and no walks.

For Eufaula, Zanteria Laseter was 2-for-2 with two runs batted in, Mahsiya Jernigan was 2-for-3 and Maddie Dowling had a run-scoring single.

Eufaula 20, Carroll 15: Abygail Metcalf led the winning Tigers, going 3-for-6 with a RBI. Mahsiya Jernigan, Zy’kayla Robinson, Elle Trammell, Jade Barnett and Makayla Ingram all had two hits with Jernigan and Barnett driving in two runs each and Robinson and Trammell one each. Maddie Dowling and Zanteria Laseter both had a hit with two RBI and Heaven Duckworth hit a solo homer.

Carroll, which finished with a 13-25 record, was led by three-hit, three RBI games from Kaylyn Holt and Mykala Worley. Taylor Trawick and Keyshaya Dawkins both added a hit and two RBI.

Headland 15, Eufaula 5: Liza Varnum went 5-for-5 with two doubles and three runs batted in and Ava Allsup was 2-for-3 with a homer and four runs batted for the Rams. Abby Gard was 2-for-4 with a RBI and Stormi Clemmons had a two-run double.

Tori Nowell was the winning pitcher, striking out two over six innings and giving up five hits.

For Eufaula, Mahsiya Jernigan was 2-for-3 with a run batted in and Maddie Dowling had a double.

Class 4A, Area 2

Andalusia 5, Geneva 4: In Tuesday’s final game, Andalusia stunned Geneva with a walk-off hit from Taya Newton, knocking out the third-ranked Panthers from the tournament.

Geneva lost earlier in the day to Dale County 4-2. The Panthers finished with a 31-5 record.

Makayla Boswell, Ally Henderson, Katlyn Conner, Erin Curry and Carli Grantham had two hits each for Geneva with Boswell hitting a solo homer and Henderson a RBI triple. Kaden Ward added a RBI sac fly.

Houston Academy 10, Dale County 0: Emily Adams and Braya Hodges combined on a five-inning, one-hit shutout. Adams, the winning pitcher, went four innings and allowed two hits and struck out two. Hodges pitched the last inning and also struck out two.

Ansleigh Smith was 3-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in. Emily Maddox and Mallory Magrino both added a hit and RBI.

Elly Castle and Ella Brooke Barefield had a single each for the two Dale County hits.

Geneva 9, Slocomb 8 (9 innings): Za’Liyah Kemmerlin singled in Baylee Conner for a walk-off win in the bottom of the ninth inning in an elimination game.

Kemmerlin went 3-for-4 with two runs batted in, while Rayanna Ausley was 2-for-4 with two RBI and Makayla Boswell had a solo home run for Geneva. Boswell was the winning pitcher, working 2 2/3 shutout innings of relief with four strikeouts.

For Slocomb, Gracie Ward was 3-for-4 with three runs batted in, Chloe Andrews was 2-for-4 with a solo homer and both Molly McGowan and Carlee Jowers were 2-for-4 with McGowan driving in two runs.

Houston Academy 15, Andalusia 0: Emily Maddox pitched a three-inning perfect game with five strikeouts for HA.

Offensively, Emily Adams, Mary Suzan Aman and Tylaya Lingo all had two hits with Adams driving in two runs and Aman one run. Maddox added a hit and RBI and Braya Hodges hit a solo homer.

Andalusia 6, Slocomb 3: Slocomb had only four hits in the opening-round loss – a single each from Carlee Jowers, Gracie Ward, Cieara Baker and Lainee Thomas. Thomas had two runs batted in.

Baker struck nine over six innings, giving up just two hits and three unearned runs.

Dale County 4, Geneva 2: Shayleigh Whitman struck out 11 and allowed three hits and two unearned runs in the pitching circle and hit a three-run homer on offense.

Natalie Warrington, Ella Brooke Barefield and Aniyah Stokes all had two hits for Dale County with Barefield driving in one run.

Geneva had only three hits – a double by Makayla Boswell and a single each from Ally Henderson and Carli Grantham. Both Henderson and Katlyn Conner had a RBI ground out.

Class 3A, Area 4

Ashford 6, Providence Christian 3: Savannah Money was 4-for-4 with a homer and two runs batted in on offense and allowed five hits and three runs over seven innings with six strikeouts in the pitching win. Katelynn Money earned two doubles and drove in two runs and both Olivia Dodson and Raeleigh Jordan had a hit with a RBI.

Maddie Norris had a two-run triple and Natalie Cole a RBI single for PCS.

Both teams advance to next week’s South Regional Tournament in Gulf Shores.

Providence Christian 6, Northside Methodist 2: Ella Houston struck out 15 and scattered six hits over seven innings and two runs, only one earned.

Offensively, Cassie Braddy and Maddie Norris both had two hits with one RBI. Natalie Cole had a single with two RBI and Alyse Deer, Kaitlyn Russ and Houston had a hit and RBI each.

Anna Griggs and Marah Stuckey had two hits each for NMA with Griggs driving in a run.

Ashford 4, Providence Christian 3: Amiyah Lewis’ one-out single in the bottom of the seventh scored Olivia Dodson for a walk-off win and advance Ashford to the championship

Ashford had only four hits with Lewis earning two.

Savannah Money was the winning pitcher, striking out four and giving up five hits and three runs.

Cassie Braddy was 3-for-3 and Ella Houston belted a two-run homer for Providence.

Northside Methodist 13, Daleville 3: The Knights had only two hits – both from Kolbi Hall – in the elimination game, but capitalized on 12 walks, four hit batters and five Warhawk errors.

Hall drove in three runs as did Breanna Key. Emilee Quintero drove in two runs and Marah Stuckey and Ari Jenkins had one RBI each.

LaShundra Straw was 3-for-3 with a homer and two RBI for Daleville.

Griggs was the winning pitcher, striking out eight and giving up just three hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Ashford 11, Daleville 1: Emma Ard struck out seven over five innings and gave up just one run on two hits.

Amiyah Lewis and Savannah Money both had two hits with Lewis driving in two runs and Money one. Catie Kelley had a hit with two RBI and Olivia Dodson, Katelynn Money and Jalissah Jackson had a hit with one RBI.

LaShundra Straw belted a solo homer for Daleville.

Providence Christian 14, Northside Methodist 0: Ella Houston pitched a five-inning, one-hit shutout with five strikeouts and one walk and added a two-run double on offense for PCS.

Kaitlyn Russ, Natalie Cole, Madilyn Walding and Cassie Braddy all had two hits with Russ driving in three runs and both Cole and Walding two each. Emma Holly added a two-run homer for the Eagles. Reese Colbert added a single and RBI.

Anna Griggs had a single for the lone NMA hit.

Class 3A, Area 4

Opp 11, Pike County 1: Opp (32-10) won a third straight area title.

Both teams advance to next week’s South Regional Tournament in Gulf Shores.

Reese Causley struck out 13, including her 200th of the season, and allowed only one run and two hits over five innings and was 2-for-2 with a double on offense.

Caroline Courson belted a two-run homer and drove in three runs, while Jaidyn Ivey had a triple with four RBI.

For Pike County, Alyssa Hiersche had a run-scoring single and Ky Wilkerson added a single.

Pike County 10, New Brockton 6: Takeyah Smith was 3-for-3 with two runs batted in and Ky Wilkerson and Hailey Griffin both had two hits with two RBI and Amity White had two hits and three runs batted in for Pike County. Alyssa Hiersche drove in two runs.

Wilkerson was the winning pitcher, striking out five over seven innings.

Kirstyn Ramirez and Kennedy Hussey both had two hits for New Brockton with Ramirez driving in two runs and Hussey one. Shelby Hobbs had a hit with two RBI.

Opp 13, Pike County 3: Reese Cauley struck out 11 and allowed three runs and three hits and added a double and two RBI on offense.

Jaidyn Ivey was 3-for-3 with three runs batted in, Amaya Womack had a double with two RBI and Allie Wismer a single and two runs batted in.

Mikahla Griffin was 2-for-2 with a homer and two runs batted in for Pike County. Ariel Moultry added a hit and RBI.

New Brockton 13, Straughn 12: With the tying runner at second, Mackenzie Jones got a pop out to preserve New Brockton’s lead in the bottom of the seventh.

Jones was the winning pitcher, going all seven innings.

Kennedy Hussey was 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and five runs batted in and Kierstin Sunday, Shelby Hobbs and Kirstyn Ramirez had two hits each with Ramirez driving in two runs and Sunday and Hobbs one each. Ally Zorn, Megan Eldridge and Kinsley Owens added a hit and RBI each.

Opp 19, New Brockton 4: Allie Wismer was 3-for-4 with seven runs batted in to lead Opp’s opening-round win.

Reese Cauley and Taylor Adams both had a double and two runs batted in and Amaya Womack had a double and RBI.

Caroline Courson picked up the pitching win, striking out three over three innings.

For New Brockton, Megan Eldridge was 2-for-2 and both Kennedy Hussey and Anna Blackmon had a hit with two RBI with Hussey hitting a homer.

Pike County 11, Straughn 1: Pike County won its opening round game over Straughn 11-1.

Class 2A, Area 2

Wicksburg 13, Samson 3: Megan Cochran struck out 10 and allowed five hits and no earned runs over five innings and the Panthers scored 10 runs in the second inning to take control.

Both Wicksburg and Samson advance to next week’s South Regional Tournament in Gulf Shores.

Chloe Joyner was 2-for-4 with three runs batted in and Cochran was 2-for-3 with two RBI for Wicksburg. Ellie Cox had a hit with two RBI and Ella Grace Kelley and Kylie Barnes both had a hit and one RBI.

For Samson, Holly Warren earned a two-run single and Makayla Phillips a double.

Samson 8, Cottonwood 2: Samson defeated Cottonwood in an elimination game as Caylee Johnson struck out 12 and allowed only three hits and one earned run.

Makayla Phillips and Karleigh Moore both had two hits with Phillips driving in a run. Johnson had a hit and RBI and Shaylei Mock and Emma Sormrude drove in a run each.

For Cottonwood, Lydia Strange had a RBI single, Chloe Lee a RBI on a ground ball error and Isabella Braswell a double.

Wicksburg 10, Samson 0: Ellie Cox pitched five-inning no-hitter with 13 strikeouts and two walks to lead Wicksburg’s semifinal win.

Chloe Joyner was 2-for-2 with two runs batted in and Addyson Kelley had a single and drove in three runs. Anleigh Wood and Breeley Taylor both had a hit and RBI.

Class 2A, Area 3

At G.W. Long

G.W. Long 17, Ariton 7: Both Maleah Long and Ally Whitehead combined on seven hits, including four homers, and eight runs batted in to pace G.W. Long’s championship win.

Both G.W. Long and Ariton advanced to next week’s South Regional Tournament in Gulf Shores.

Maleah Long went 4-for-4 with four runs batted in and Whitehead went 3-for-4 with four runs batted in. Both hit two homers.

Emma Claire Long added two hits and three runs batted in and Makayla Phillips earned two hits, including a solo homer, while Ellakate Beaty had a hit and RBI.

For Ariton, Caitlyn Webb was 2-for-4 with three runs batted in and Mattie-Grace Heath, Reese Peters and Madolyn Hudson all had a hit and RBI.

Kaylie Joseph was Long’s winning pitcher, striking out seven over 3 2/3 innings. Whitehead earned a save, entering in the fourth with the tying runner at the plate and finishing the last 1 1/3 innings. She struck out one and allowed one hit.

Class 2A, Area 4

Pike Liberal Arts 11, Highland Home 10: Bella Maulden’s run-scoring single scored Gracie Smith in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off win and push Pike Liberal Arts to Thursday’s losers’ bracket finals against Zion Chapel.

Maulden was 3-for-4 with two runs batted in and Alissa Barron was also 3-for-4. Emily Bryan had two hits and three runs batted in, Julianne Meyer had two hits and two RBI and both Allie Booth and Briann Snyder had two hits with one RBI for Pike Lib. Tera Walker was the winning pitcher, recording the final out in the top of the seventh.

Luverne 10, Zion Chapel 5: Riley Bannin, Shea Wambles and Amber Kidd all had two hits for Zion Chapel with Kidd driving in a run.

Madison Meeks added a hit and RBI and Sydney Boothe drove in a run for the Rebels, who dropped to a Thursday losers’ bracket game against Pike Liberal Arts.

Pike Liberal Arts 11, Goshen 10: Allie Booth, Julianne Meyer and Briann Snyder all had two hits with one RBI and Alissa Barron, Bella Maulden and Tera Walker added a hit and RBI each, while Gracie Smith drove in two runs.

Barron was the winning pitcher, striking out three over 4 2/3 innings.

Kaci Wilkes and Passion Sheppard both had two hits and one RBI for Goshen. Both Haylee Sanford and Macie McAililey added a single and two RBI.

Class 1A, Area 2

Kinston 15, Elba 0: Lauren Norris pitched a three-inning no hitter with six strikeouts and one walk and the Bulldogs scored all 15 runs in the third inning.

Camdyn Norris had two triples and drove in three runs, Brynne Kelley had two singles and three runs batted in and Aubrey Brown and Bella Lashley both had two hits, one a triple, with two RBI. Cadence Elmore had a single with two RBI and both Lilli Sumblin and Lauren Norris had a hit and a RBI each.

Both Kinston and Elba advance to next week’s South Regional Tournament in Gulf Shores.

Elba 28, Houston County 8: Elba advanced to the championship with the losers’ bracket win.

Ana Caldwell was 5-for-5 with a homer and seven runs batted in, Danielle Tidwell was 4-for-5 with five runs batted in and Taylor Day was 4-for-5 with two runs batted in for Elba.

Destinee Tidwell and Emily Richardson added three hits each with Richardson hitting a homer and driving in three runs. Aimee Senn and Alayvia Stinson had two hits and two RBI each. Mary O’Neal and A’Lyric Whitfield added a hit and RBI each.

Ayden Noblitt had two hits and a RBI for Houston County.

Zaniyah Mitchell was Elba’s winning pitcher, striking out four over three innings.

Kinston 6, Elba 0: Lilli Sumblin struck out 13 and pitched a four-hit shutout over seven innings and Camdyn Norris was 2-for-2 with three runs batted in to pace Kinston.

Cadence Elmore and Brynne Kelley had two hits each with Kelley driving in a run. Aubrey Brown added a hit and RBI.

Elba had a single each from four players.

Houston County 15, Florala 5: Taylor Carroll had two doubles and three runs batted in and Ayden Noblitt had two hits and two RBI to lead Houston County’s elimination game win. Eden Killingsworth added a hit and RBI.

Jaden Bridges was the winning pitcher, striking out two over five innings.