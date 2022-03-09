PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Seventh-grader pitchers Dothan Wolves to win over Jeff Davis

Seventh grader Jada Newman struck out 18 and allowed only three hits and one earned run over seven innings, helping Dothan an 11-5 win over Jeff Davis on Tuesday night.

Maci Woodham had a double and two RBI and Newman had a triple with two RBI. Liberty Ebikake had a solo homer. Sara Harris and Maylee Lancaster both drove in a run off sacrifice bunts.

Dothan’s offense scored seven runs in the third to pull away.

Slocomb 2, Providence Christian 1: Cierra Baker struck out 13 and allowed only one hit and one unearned run as Slocomb edged Providence Christian in a Class 3A, Area 3 contest.

Providence pitchers Ella Houston and Maddie Norris allowed only three hits and two runs, while striking out 13. Houston went six innings and allowed the runs and hits and had the 13 strikeouts. Norris had a perfect seventh inning.

Gracie Ward had two hits for Slocomb. Cheyenne Hooper drove in a run.

Wicksburg 11, G.W. Long 7 (9 innings): Wicksburg scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning to capture the win.

Kara Cox, Ella Grace Kelley and Lana Carpenter had a RBI each in the ninth.

Kelsey Ellenburg, Carpenter and Kylie Barnes all had three hits with Kelley driving in two runs and Barnes one. Ashton White had two hits and two RBI, Cox had two hits with one RBI and Anslie Ellenburg had one hit and two RBI.

Ellie Cox was the winning pitcher, working five innings of relief with 10 strikeouts and allowing six hits and three runs.

Northside Methodist 3, Geneva County 2: Anna Griggs’ RBI triple tied in the bottom of the seventh and Zee Harris, a pinch runner for Griggs, scored on a passed ball to give the Knights the win.

Griggs had two hits for NMA and was also the winning pitcher, striking out 14 and allowing four hits and two runs over seven innings.

Opp 6, Brantley 5: Amaya Womack hit a solo homer in the top of the seventh to break a tie and give the Bobcats the win.

Womack and Reese Cauley both had two hits and Caroline Courson had a double and two RBI for Opp.

Cauley struck out 13 and scattered nine hits and five runs.

Geneva 5, Kinston 3: Madison Johnson’s RBI triple and Emily Lamb’s run-scoring single in the fifth gave Geneva the lead and Katlyn Conner got a game-ending ground ball force out with the bases loaded to maintain the margin.

Riley Beckerich was the winning pitcher in relief. Erin Curry had a RBI double and Ella Dale a RBI single for Geneva.

Luverne 8, Ariton 7: Reese Peters had three hits, including a home run, for Ariton, which also got two hits each from Kaydee Phillips and Mattie Grace Heath.

Samson 13, Florala 1: Caylee Johnson pitched a four-inning no-hitter with one walk and nine strikeouts

Shaylie Mock was 3-for-3, including a triple and a solo home run, and Paige Norris had a RBI double and two-run homer to spark the offense. Emma Lee and Johnson both earned a double.

Cottonwood 18, Abbeville 0: Mischa Ward and Kaitlynn Gibson combined on the shutout with Ward striking out five and Gibson two.

Elizabeth Long led the offense with three hits, one a double, and Mary Grace Miller and Gibson had two hits each.

Abbeville Christian 12, Macon East 2: Paige Welch had two doubles and drove in three runs and Caroline Armstrong had two hits, one a triple, and drove in two to lead ACA.

Emmaline Hartzog also had two hits with one RBI, while AbbyKate Causey, Hope and Hannah Kennedy all had a hit and RBI.

Welch was the winning pitcher, striking out nine and allowing three hits and two runs over six innings.

Junior Varsity

Providence Christian 6, Slocomb 3: Ella Brown had two hits, one a triple, and three RBI to lead PCS. Leighton Frazier also had two hits and Annston Braddy had a single and RBI.

Braddy was the winning pitcher, striking out 10 and allowing six hits and three runs over four innings.

Wicksburg 2, G.W. Long 0: Dahlia Ganz struck out seven and allowed one hit for Wicksburg.

Sarah Turvin was hit by pitch and scored and McKenzie McFalane reached on error and scored on Madelyn McVey’s hit.

Cottonwood 16, Slocomb 3: Emma Carter had two hits and two RBI and Emma Reinelt had a hit and RBI for Cottonwood. Keagan Cornwall was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts.

Northside Methodist 17, Geneva County 2: Ally Holland struck out four and allowed two hits and no earned runs for NMA.

Alissa Turner had a hit and drove in three runs, Ari Jenkins had a hit and two RBI, while Lilly Crowley had a double with two RBI and Teagan Robinson had a double with one RBI. Kolbi Hall added a single and RBI.

Abbeville Christian 9, Macon East 3: AbbyKate Causey struck out five and allowed one hit and three runs over four innings, while Hope Kennedy had two doubles and two RBI, Paige Welch had a double and RBI and Conleigh Benefield had a single and RBI.