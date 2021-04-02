Prep softball roundup: Slocomb, Ariton win two games in Purple Cat Invitational

Slocomb’s Cieara Baker threw a no-hitter with eight strikeouts and one walk in an 8-0 win over Highland Home and Rayleigh Cotton allowed just one hit and also struck out eight with one walk in a 17-1 win over Goshen during Friday night action at Ariton’s Purple Cat Invitational.

Offensively for Slocomb in the win over Highland Home, Baker had two hits, while Maggie Hales, Madison Baloch and Carlee Jowers all had a hit with two runs batted in. Baloch and Gracen Hodges both had a double.

In the victory over Goshen, Gracie Ward earned a double, triple and homer and drove in four runs and Baloch had two doubles and a homer with two runs batted in for Slocomb. Hales and Jowers both had two hits with Hales earning a double and driving in two runs. Cotton added a hit and a RBI.

Ariton wins two: Ariton won a pair of games at the Purple Cat Tournament Friday, beating Highland Home 18-3 and Goshen 16-2.

In the win over Highland Home, Mattie Grace Heath had three hits and three runs batted in and Ansleigh Herring had two doubles and four runs batted in. Kaydee Phillips had two hits and three runs batted in. Reagan Tomlin and Nya Allen both had two hits with one RBI. Molly Kate Simmons also had two hits.