PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Slocomb defeats Kinston

Gracie Ward and Cheyenne Hopper combined for the win in the circle and Ward also had a two-run homer at the plate as Slocomb defeated Kinston 8-5 on Monday.

Jacie Hall was 2-for-2, while Cieara Baker, Lainee Thomas and Chloe Andrews each had a hit.

G.W. Long 18, Elba 2: The Rebels scored all 18 runs in the third inning.

Emmaline Hughes and Makenna Long each had a grand slam. Long also had a double. Makayla Phillips had a double, single and three RBIs and Dallas Potter had three singles.

Phillips was the winning pitcher.