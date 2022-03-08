PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Slocomb edges Providence Christian in Class 3A, Area 3 game

Cierra Baker struck out 13 and allowed only one hit and one unearned run as Slocomb edged Providence Christian 2-1 in a Class 3A, Area 3 contest.

Providence pitchers Ella Houston and Maddie Norris allowed only three hits and two runs, while striking out 13. Houston went six innings and allowed the runs and hits and had the 13 strikeouts. Norris had a perfect seventh inning.

Gracie Ward had two hits for Slocomb. Cheyenne Hooper drove in a run.

Wicksburg 11, G.W. Long 7 (9 innings): Wicksburg scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning to capture the win.

Kara Cox, Ella Grace Kelley and Lana Carpenter had a RBI each in the ninth.

Kelsey Ellenburg, Carpenter and Kylie Barnes all had three hits with Kelley driving in two runs and Barnes one. Ashton White had two hits and two RBI, Cox had two hits with one RBI and Anslie Ellenburg had one hit and two RBI.

Ellie Cox was the winning pitcher, working five innings of relief with 10 strikeouts and allowing six hits and three runs.