PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Slocomb edges Providence Christian in Class 3A, Area 3 game

Cierra Baker struck out 13 and allowed only one hit and one unearned run as Slocomb edged Providence Christian 2-1 in a Class 3A, Area 3 contest.
Providence pitchers Ella Houston and Maddie Norris allowed only three hits and two runs, while striking out 13. Houston went six innings and allowed the runs and hits and had the 13 strikeouts. Norris had a perfect seventh inning.
Gracie Ward had two hits for Slocomb. Cheyenne Hooper drove in a run.
Wicksburg 11, G.W. Long 7 (9 innings): Wicksburg scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning to capture the win.
Kara Cox, Ella Grace Kelley and Lana Carpenter had a RBI each in the ninth.
Kelsey Ellenburg, Carpenter and Kylie Barnes all had three hits with Kelley driving in two runs and Barnes one. Ashton White had two hits and two RBI, Cox had two hits with one RBI and Anslie Ellenburg had one hit and two RBI.
Ellie Cox was the winning pitcher, working five innings of relief with 10 strikeouts and allowing six hits and three runs.
Northside Methodist 3, Geneva County 2: Anna Griggs’ RBI triple tied in the bottom of the seventh and Zee Harris, a pinch runner for Griggs, scored on a passed ball to give the Knights the win.
Griggs had two hits for NMA and was also the winning pitcher, striking out 14 and allowing four hits and two runs over seven innings.
Opp 6, Brantley 5: Amaya Womack hit a solo homer in the top of the seventh to break a tie and give the Bobcats the win.
Womack and Reese cauley both had two hits and Caroline Courson had a double and two RBI for Opp.
Cauley struck out 13 and scattered nine hits and five runs.
Geneva 5, Kinston 3: Madison Johnson’s RBI triple and Emily Lamb’s run-scoring single in the fifth gave Geneva the lead and Katlyn Conner got a game-ending ground ball force out with the bases loaded to maintain the margin.
Riley Beckerich was the winning pitcher in relief. Erin Curry had a RBI double and Ella Dale a RBI single for Geneva.
Samson 13, Florala 1: Caylee Johnson pitched a four-inning no-hitter with one walk and nine strikeouts
Shaylie Mock was 3-for-3, including a triple and a solo home run and Paige Norris had a RBI double and two-run homer to spark the offense. Emma Lee and Johnson both earned a double.
Cottonwood 18, Abbeville 0: Mischa Ward and Kaitlynn Gibson combined on the shutout with Ward striking out five and Gibson two.
Elizabeth Long led the offense with three hits, one a double, and Mary Grace Miller and Gibson had two hits each.
Wiregrass Kings 18, Emmanuel Christian 9: Katie Davenport and Hannah Phillips both went 4-for-4 with three runs batted in and Tayler Clouse had three hits and three RBI for the Kings.
Phillips was the winning pitcher, striking out nine over seven innings and allowing seven hits.
Late Monday
Northside Methodist 20, Houston County 0: Tristin Robinson pitched a three-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts and two walks and had a hit and a run batted in on offense.
Anna Klaire Knighton was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI and Karleigh Mills had two doubles and three RBI for NMA. Lelayna Grooms hit a two-run homer, Edy Ezell had a hit with two RBI and Emilee Quintero had a double and RBI.
Charles Henderson 5, Rehobeth 4: The Trojans built a 5-0 lead entering the bottom of the sixth and held off the Rebels.
Heather Maxwell was 3-for-4 with a homer, double and two RBI and Hannah Sparrow was 2-for-3 with two RBI for CHHS. Madison Stewart had three hits, one a double, with a RBI and Stella Gilbreath had two hits.
Sparrow pitched six innings, allowing four runs and six hits with four strikeouts, to gain the pitching win. Gilbreath picked up a save in the seventh inning, allowing just one hit.
Jaci Parker led Rehobeth with two hits, one a double, and Makayla Peters, Shellie Littlefield and Gracie Alberson all had a double. Littlefield drove in two runs and Parker and Peters one each.
Cottonwood 17, Daleville 11: Meri Grace Miller had five hits for the Bears.
Kaitlynn Gibson had two doubles and a single, along with getting the win in the circle.
Chloe Lee had two doubles and Liz Long added a double and single for the Bears.
Junior Varsity
Providence Christian 6, Slocomb 3: Ella Brown had two hits, one a triple, and three RBI to lead PCS. Leighton Frazier also had two hits and Annston Braddy had a single and RBI.
Braddy was the winning pitcher, striking out 10 and allowing six hits and three runs over four innings.
Wicksburg 2, G.W. Long 0: Dahlia Ganz struck out seven and allowed one hit for Wicksburg.
Sarah Turvin was hit by pitch and scored and McKenzie McFalane reached on error and scored on Madelyn McVey’s hit.
Cottonwood 16, Slocomb 3: Emma Carter had two hits and two RBI and Emma Reinelt had a hit and RBI for Cottonwood. Keagan Cornwall was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts.
Northside Methodist 17, Geneva County 2: Ally Holland struck out four and allowed two hits and no earned runs for NMA.
Alissa Turner had a hit and drove in three runs, Ari Jenkins had a hit and two RBI, while Lilly Crowley had a double with two RBI and Teagan Robinson had a double with one RBI. Kolbi Hall added a single and RBI.