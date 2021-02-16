Prep Softball Roundup: Slocomb rallies past Northside Methodist

Wicksburg 12, Enterprise 1: Kylie Barnes belted a grand slam homer to spark a seven-run first inning to power Wicksburg over Enterprise 12-1 in five innings.

The Panthers had 12 hits with four players earning two or more. Anslie Ellenburg was 3-for-4 with a three-run double and RBI single, Ashton White was 2-for-3 with a solo homer and a RBI single, Tori Hobbs was 2-for-2 with one RBI and Megan Cochran was 2-for-3 with a double.

Cochran pitched four innings for the pitching win, allowing just three hits and one run, while striking out two. Ellie Cox pitched the last inning with a strikeout and one hit allowed.

Enterprise had four hits – a single by Georgia Lessman, Taylor Danford, Kyleigh Coin and Jamie Jackson.

Junior Varsity

Enterprise 10, Wicksburg 4: Lila Faulk and Ella Little both had two hits, one a double, and Little drove in two runs to lead Enterprise’s JV.

Olivia Palfreeman and Lee Lott both had one hit and drove in two runs and Gracie Thompson had a hit and RBI for Enterprise.

Gracyn Snell picked up the pitching win, striking out seven, while giving up four hits and four runs.

For Wicksburg, Abbie Ellenburg had two hits, one a double, and drove in two runs and Chloe Joyner had a double and one RBI.