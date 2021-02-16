Prep Softball Roundup: Slocomb rallies past Northside Methodist

Slocomb scored three runs in the fifth and fourth in the sixth to overcome a 4-2 deficit and beat Northside Methodist Academy 9-4 in high school softball action Tuesday.
Carlee Jowers went 4-for-4 with a double and scored three runs to lead Slocomb and Cieara Baker was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in and Rayleigh Cotton and Maggie Hales both had two hits and one RBI. Lainee Thomas had a hit and drove in two runs and Annie Dotson had a hit and RBI.
Emilee Vickers had a double and two runs batted in and Lelayna Grooms had a single and RBI for Northside Methodist.
Houston Academy 10, Headland 6: Houston Academy scored six in the first inning and led 9-0 in the fifth before holding off a Ram charge.
Mattie Havas was 3-for-3, including a solo homer, with three runs batted in and Alexis Milanowski was 3-for-4 with a RBI triple and solo homer to lead the Raiders. Jaysoni Beachum was 2-for-3 with a double and Ansleigh Smith was 2-for-4, while Lizzy Kate Skinner added a double and RBI and Tylaya Lingo had a single and RBI.
Mattie Havas pitched 3 1/3 innings of hitless and scoreless ball with six strikeouts and Alexis Milanowski pitched 3 2/3 with five strikeouts for HA.
Caylee Quarles and Ainslie Condrey both belted a three-run homer for Headland. Quarles finished with two hits.
Wicksburg 12, Enterprise 1: Kylie Barnes belted a grand slam homer to spark a seven-run first inning to power Wicksburg over Enterprise 12-1 in five innings.
The Panthers had 12 hits with four players earning two or more. Anslie Ellenburg was 3-for-4 with a three-run double and RBI single, Ashton White was 2-for-3 with a solo homer and a RBI single, Tori Hobbs was 2-for-2 with one RBI and Megan Cochran was 2-for-3 with a double.
Cochran pitched four innings for the pitching win, allowing just three hits and one run, while striking out two. Ellie Cox pitched the last inning with a strikeout and one hit allowed.
Enterprise had four hits – a single by Georgia Lessman, Taylor Danford, Kyleigh Coin and Jamie Jackson.
Junior Varsity
Enterprise 10, Wicksburg 4: Lila Faulk and Ella Little both had two hits, one a double, and Little drove in two runs to lead Enterprise’s JV.
Olivia Palfreeman and Lee Lott both had one hit and drove in two runs and Gracie Thompson had a hit and RBI for Enterprise.
Gracyn Snell picked up the pitching win, striking out seven, while giving up four hits and four runs.
For Wicksburg, Abbie Ellenburg had two hits, one a double, and drove in two runs and Chloe Joyner had a double and one RBI.