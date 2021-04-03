Prep Softball Roundup: Slocomb wins Purple Cat Tournament

Ciera Baker hit a solo homer in the bottom of the third ining to help Slocomb break a 3-3 tie and the RedTops held on to beat Leroy 4-3 to win the Purple Cat Tournament title Saturday in Ariton.
Slocomb beat Carroll 9-1 and Ariton 5-0 to reach the finals.
In the title win over Leroy, Gracie Ward belted a three-run homer in the first inning and Baker added her blast in the third inning of the four-inning game. Baker had two hits and was also the winning pitcher, striking out seven and allowing only two hits. All three runs were unearned. Gracen Hodges added a triple for Slocomb.
In the semifinal win over Ariton, Baker pitched a three-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and one walk. Ward had a double and RBI and Lacey Goddin and Carlee Jowers both had a single and RBI.
Against Carroll, Rayleigh Cotton struck out five and allowed just three hits and one unearned run. Maggie Hales had two hits, one a double, with two RBI and Ward had two hits, one a double, with one RBI. Baker had one double and one RBI, while Goddin and Mallory Hagler both had a hit and RBI.
Ariton reaches semifinals: Ariton won its opening bracket game of the Purple Cat Tournament, beating Pleasant Home 8-7 to advance to the tournament semifinals.
Mattie Grace Heath was 3-for-4 with a double and three runs batted in and Caroline Hughes was 3-for-4 with a RBI for Ariton. Hollis Cherry was 2-for-3, while Reagan Tomlin and Ansleigh Herring were both 2-for-4 with Herring hitting a double.
Ariton then lost in the semifinals to Slocomb 5-0 with Heath earning two hits and Tomlin one.
Opp goes 4-1; reaches semifinals: Opp won both of its pool games before going 1-1 in bracket play to reach the semifinals of the Purple Cat Tournament.
The Bobcats beat Pleasant Home 2-1 and Headland 10-0 in pool play before beating Goshen 17-0 to advance to the semifinals where they lost to Leroy 6-1.
Carroll goes 1-1: Carroll went 1-1 in bracket play Saturday at the Purple Cat Tournament, beating Highland Home 8-6 before losing to Slocomb 9-1.
Pleasant Home 10, Headland 6: The Rams fell in their opening pool game of the Ariton Purple Cat Tournament on Saturday to Pleasant Home 10-6.
Caylee Quarles had two singles with two runs batted in and Hannah Phillips and Ava Allsup both had two hits with a RBI for Headland. Phillips had a double among her hits. Ainslie Condrey and Annie Laye added a hit and RBI each.
Opp 10, Headland 0: Headland lost its second pool game at the Ariton Purple Cat Tournament to Opp 10-0.
The Rams finished with just three hits – a single each by Ainslie Condrey, Caylee Quarles and Liza Varnum.
Goshen 13, Headland 10: Headland lost to Goshen 13-10 in bracket play of the Ariton Purple Cat Tournament and was eliminated from the tourney.
Ainslie Condrey was 3-for-3 with a RBI, Caylee Quarles 2-for-3 with two runs batted in and Hannah Phillips and Lanah Brewer both had two hits with one RBI. Phillips had a double among her hits. Annston Braddy had a double with two runs batted in and Ava Allsup had a single with two RBI.
Abbeville Christian wins Lowndes JV tournament
Abbeville Christian won all five of its games Saturday to win the Lowndes JV Tournament in Lowndesboro, including a 1-0 win in the championship over Clarke Prep Academy.
The Lady Generals defeated Lowndes Academy 10-0, Clarke Prep 5-0, Morgan Academy 11-3 and Crenshaw Christian 8-2 before beating Clarke Prep in the finals.
In the opening win over Lowndes, Hope Kennedy had two singles with three runs batted, Brianna Jones had two hits, one a double, with two runs batted in and Kate Griffin had a single with two RBIs. Conleigh Benefield added a double and a run batted in and Taylor Hudspeth had a single and RBI.
Paige Welch was the winning pitcher after throwing three scoreless innings with two hits allowed and three strikeouts.
Against Morgan, Welch had two singles with three run batted in, Maddie Cooper had two hits and a RBI, while Anna Grace Blalock, Emmaline Hartzog and Kennedy all had a single and RBI.
Welch pitched two scoreless innings with one hit allowed and four strikeouts.
In the 5-0 win over Clarke Prep, Hartzog pitched a five-inning one-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts to power the win. Welch had two hits, one a double, and a RBI and Jones had a single with two RBI. Kennedy added a hit and RBI.
Against Crenshaw, Blalock had two hits, including a homer, and drove in three runs and Welch had two hits, one a double, with a RBI. Griffin had one hit with two RBI and Kennedy added a single and RBI.
Blalock and Jami McCoy combined on a five-inning no-hitter as errors led to Crenshaw’s two runs. Blalock, who pitched four innings, struck out eight and McCoy, who pitched the last inning, had one strikeout.
In the finals, Hartzog pitched a two-hit shutout with six strikeouts over five innings. Griffin had a single and was driven home by Blalock for the game’s only run. Cooper added a double as ACA had only two hits.