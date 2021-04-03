Prep Softball Roundup: Slocomb wins Purple Cat Tournament

Ciera Baker hit a solo homer in the bottom of the third ining to help Slocomb break a 3-3 tie and the RedTops held on to beat Leroy 4-3 to win the Purple Cat Tournament title Saturday in Ariton.

Slocomb beat Carroll 9-1 and Ariton 5-0 to reach the finals.

In the title win over Leroy, Gracie Ward belted a three-run homer in the first inning and Baker added her blast in the third inning of the four-inning game. Baker had two hits and was also the winning pitcher, striking out seven and allowing only two hits. All three runs were unearned. Gracen Hodges added a triple for Slocomb.

In the semifinal win over Ariton, Baker pitched a three-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and one walk. Ward had a double and RBI and Lacey Goddin and Carlee Jowers both had a single and RBI.

Against Carroll, Rayleigh Cotton struck out five and allowed just three hits and one unearned run. Maggie Hales had two hits, one a double, with two RBI and Ward had two hits, one a double, with one RBI. Baker had one double and one RBI, while Goddin and Mallory Hagler both had a hit and RBI.

Ariton reaches semifinals: Ariton won its opening bracket game of the Purple Cat Tournament, beating Pleasant Home 8-7 to advance to the tournament semifinals.