PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Slocomb wins tournament

Slocomb defeated Ariton 2-1 to win its Mason Walding Tournament on Saturday.
The RedTops went 4-1 overall, beating Northside Methodist 4-1 and Carroll 4-0 and losing to Ariton 4-1 in pool play. They beat Northside Methodist 6-3 in the bracket semifinals before taking the championship win over Ariton.
Gracie Ward had eight hits at the tournament to pace the Slocomb offense. Cierra Baker pitched 14 innings and racked up 37 strikeouts at the tourney.
Ariton finishes second: Ariton finished runner-up at Slocomb’s Mason Walding Tournament this weekend, losing to the host RedTops in the championship game 2-1.
The Purple Cats won four straight games before the loss, beating Northside Methodist 12-0, Carroll 1-0, Slocomb 4-1 and Carroll 9-3.
For the tournament, Reagan Tomlin had seven hits, including a home run and a double, and Molly Kate Simmons had four singles. Ansleigh Herring had three hits, one a double, and Kaydee Phillips had a single, double and a triple. Hollis Cherry and Nya Allen had two singles each.
Sydney Adams struck out 12 and Lizzy Faircloth four in pitching.
HA wins tourney: Houston Academy won its Raider Classic, beating defending Class 4A state champion North Jackson in the championship game 4-2 on Saturday at the Westgate Softball Complex.
Braya Hodges was the winning pitcher, striking out eight and allowing six hits over five innings. Offensively, Mary Susan Aman was 2-for-2 with a double and Ansleigh Smith and Harmony Descalzi had a hit and RBI each. Hodges also had a RBI.
Houston Academy opened the day with a 15-0 win over Daleville. Emily Maddox pitched three innings, allowing only one and striking out four. Alexis Milanowski was 3-for-3 with three doubles and five runs batted in and Emily Maddox was also 3-for-3 and had one RBI. Tylaya Lingo and Emily Adams were both 2-for-3 with two RBI. Both of Lingo’s hits were doubles.
The Raiders edged Dale County 8-7, winning it on a two-run single by Smith in the last half inning after the Warriors took the lead on a three-run homer in the previous inning.
Maddox was 2-for-2 with three RBI and Aman and Descalzi were both 2-for-3. Milanowski had a hit and RBI.
The Raiders then beat North Jackson 8-0 as Hodges struck out 10 and allowed one hit over five innings. Milanowski hit a two-run homer and Hodges was 3-for-3 for HA.
North Jackson then beat Dale County 4-0 in a loser’s bracket game to get to the finals against HA.
Abbeville Christian finishes second: Abbeville Christian finished runner-up at Pike Liberal Arts’ Jonah McWaters Tournament.
The Generals beat Evangel Christian 7-2 and Lee Scott 4-2 on Friday and beat Macon East 5-4 and Edgewood Academy 5-0 on Saturday to reach the finals where they lost to Evangel Christian 8-1.
Junior Varsity
Wicksburg goes 2-2: Wicksburg went 2-2 at the Opp JV Tournament, beating Straughn 6-0, losing to Enterprise 9-0, beating Pleasant Home 15-0 and losing to Opp 1-0.
In the win over Straughn, Dahlia Ganz allowed only one hit and struck out four. Addison Kelley had a double and drove in three runs and Ganz added a hit.
Versus Enterprise, Bella Sellers had the lone Panther hit.
Against Pleasant Home, Sarah Turvin earned three hits – two doubles and a home run – on offense and struck out seven and allowed only one hit in the pitching circle. Ganz had two hits and Kelley had a double.
In the final game against Opp, Sellers and Madelyn McVey had the only hits for Wicksburg. Ganz struck out seven and allowed only three hits.