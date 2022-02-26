PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Slocomb wins tournament

Braya Hodges was the winning pitcher, striking out eight and allowing six hits over five innings. Offensively, Mary Susan Aman was 2-for-2 with a double and Ansleigh Smith and Harmony Descalzi had a hit and RBI each. Hodges also had a RBI.

Houston Academy opened the day with a 15-0 win over Daleville. Emily Maddox pitched three innings, allowing only one and striking out four. Alexis Milanowski was 3-for-3 with three doubles and five runs batted in and Emily Maddox was also 3-for-3 and had one RBI. Tylaya Lingo and Emily Adams were both 2-for-3 with two RBI. Both of Lingo’s hits were doubles.

The Raiders edged Dale County 8-7, winning it on a two-run single by Smith in the last half inning after the Warriors took the lead on a three-run homer in the previous inning.

Maddox was 2-for-2 with three RBI and Aman and Descalzi were both 2-for-3. Milanowski had a hit and RBI.

The Raiders then beat North Jackson 8-0 as Hodges struck out 10 and allowed one hit over five innings. Milanowski hit a two-run homer and Hodges was 3-for-3 for HA.

North Jackson then beat Dale County 4-0 in a loser’s bracket game to get to the finals against HA.