Graycn Snell limited Dothan to two runs and five hits, while striking out four in a complete-game effort and the Wildcats scored five runs in the fourth inning in earning a 6-2 win over the Wolves in Class 7A, Area 3 softball action in Enterprise Tuesday evening.

In Enterprise’s five-run fourth, Macy Robinette had a two-run double, while Lee Lott, Lila Faulk and Snell drove in a run each off a single, a bases loaded walk and a ground out, respectively.

Kinley Hutto and Taylor Danford had two hits each for EHS with Danford also earning a run-scoring single in the first inning.

Maylee Lancaster had two singles and Lindsey Bright had a RBI single for Dothan.

Geneva 4, Slocomb 1: Geneva scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 1-1 tie and claim a Class 4A, Area 3 win.

Katlyn Conner’s run-scoring double and Rayanna Ausley’s run-scoring single highlighted the sixth inning. The other run scored during an error. Conner added a RBI sac fly in the fourth inning.

Gracie Ward had a triple and scored a run for Slocomb.

Houston Academy 6, Andalusia 0: Emily Adams and Emily Maddox combined on a three-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts in the Raiders’ Class 4A, Area 3 win.

Adams went six innings and struck out eight, while allowing the three hits. Maddox struck out two in the seventh and didn’t allow a runner.

Offensively, Mallory Magrino, Jadyn Rausch and Maddox all had two hits with Rausch and Maddox with a double each and Rausch driving in a run. Keira Stulginski drove in two runs for the Raiders.

Dale County 4, Providence Christian 2: Madyson McClain and Shaylee Greathouse limited the Eagles to four hits and two runs for the Warriors.

McClain, the winning pitcher, went four innings and struck out three, while giving up three hits and two runs. Greathouse earned a three-inning save, allowing just one hit and striking out two.

Offensively, Bre Wilkerson had two hits and a RBI and Elly Castle had a hit and RBI.

Alyse Deer had two hits and a RBI and Maddie Norris had a single and RBI for PCS.

G.W. Long 8, Dale County 3: A five-run top of the seventh powered G.W. Long in breaking a 3-3 tie and earning the win.

Allee Grace Abercrombie had three hits and a run batted in, while Ally Whitehead had a home run and two runs batted in, Maleah Long a single with two runs batted in and Ainsley Watts a hit and RBI for G.W. Long.

Makayla Phillips was the winning pitcher, working the last three innings. She struck out two, while giving up one run.

For Dale County, Bre Wilkerson and Shayleigh Whitman both had two hits with Whitman driving in a run. Ella Brooke Barefield added a hit and RBI.

Rehobeth 10, Carroll 0: Kryslin Lane and AG Massey combined on 13 strikeouts and a two-hit shutout in the Class 5A, Area 3 game.

Lane went the first 2 1/3 and struck out four and didn’t allow a hit or run. Massey, the winning pitcher, struck out nine over 3 2/3 innings and gave up two hits.

Massey also had three hits and a run batted in on offense and Gracie Alberson had a homer, a double and two runs batted in. Addy Kirkland had two hits, including a two-run double. Regan Valenzuela also had two hits, while both Brooke and Baleigh Nowlin had a single and RBI each.

Kaylyn Holt and Sarabeth Henry had a single each for the two Carroll hits.

Headland 13, Eufaula 1: Tori Nowell pitched a five-inning one hitter with five strikeouts and Liza Varnum was 3-for-3 with a double and three runs batted in for Headland in the Class 5A, Area 3 win.

Abby Gard had a double with three RB I, Meryl Adams had two hits, one a double, with one RBI and Addy Davis, Ava Allsup and Nowell all had a hit and RBI.

Maddie Dowling had a single for the lone Eufaula hit.

Wicksburg 18, Geneva County 1: Ellie Cox and Megan Cochran combined on a three-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts in the Class 2A, Area 3 win. Cox struck out five over two innings and Cochran had three strikeouts over an inning and allowed the run. Both walked one.

Kylie Barnes had two hits, including a three-run homer and Sarah Turvin had two hits with one RBI. Olivia Reynolds had a triple and three RBI and both Ella Grace Kelley and Cox had a hit with two RBI.

Maci Strickland walked and later scored on an error for Geneva County.

Opp 10, New Brockton 0: Reese Cauley had a homer, a double and five runs batted in and Allie Wismer had two singles and two RBI for Opp.

Caroline Courson pitched two hitless innings and struck out two and Cauley worked three innings with one hit allowed and five strikeouts.

Zion Chapel 12, Highland Home 2: Riley Bannin had three hits, one a double, and drove in four runs and also picked up the pitching win with eight strikeouts over five innings.

Kaylee Hodge and Amber Kidd had two hits each with Hodge driving in a run for Zion Chapel.

Emily Rhodes, Sydney Boothe, Madison Meeks and Elida Velazquez all had a hit and RBI.

Holtville 8, Charles Henderson 6: Olivia Kirkpatrick had three hits, one a double, and Mary Hayden West had a double, a single and two runs batted in to lead CHHS.

Molly Garrett and KK Hobdy both had two hits with Hobdy driving in a run. Calleigh Compton had a double and RBI and Hannah Sparrow a single and RBI.

Samson 9, Cottonwood 1: Caylee Johnson struck out 11 and allowed only one hit in the Tigers’ Class 2A, Area 3 win.

Holly Warren had three hits with a RBI and Johnson had two hits for Samson. Shaylei Mock had a single with two RBI and Karleigh Moore also drove in two runs.

Delany Acosta had a single for the lone Cottonwood hit.

Ariton 26, Abbeville 0: Lizzy Faircloth had two hits and drove in five runs and Mattie-Grace Heath drove in three runs to lead Ariton in a Class 2A, Area 4 win.

Faircloth and Savanah Whisenhunt combined on a two-inning no-hitter. Faircloth had one strikeout and Whisenhunt two strikeouts.

Kinston 15, Florala 0: Lilli Sumblin and Lauren Norris combined on a four-inning perfect game with 10 strikeouts, while Cadence Elmore, Norris and Cameran Whigham combined on 13 runs batted in in the Class 1A, Area 2 win.

Sumblin went two innings and struck out six and Norris worked two innings and had four strikeouts. Neither allowed a base runner.

Elmore was 3-for-3 with five runs batted in, highlighted by a three-run homer. Norris was also 3-for-3 with two doubles and drove in four runs and Whigham was 2-for-3 with four runs batted in.

Brynne Kelley and Aubrie Brown had three hits each with Brown collecting two doubles and a RBI.

Abbeville Christian 13, Chambers Academy 4: Emmaline Hartzog and Caroline Armstrong both had four hits and combined on six runs batted in to pace the Generals’ AISA Class AA, Region 1, Area 1 win.

Hartzog had a three-run double and a run-scoring single for four runs batted in. Armstrong had a pair of RBI doubles.

Hope Kennedy had three hits, one a double, and Alli Kate Causey had two hits, including a run-scoring triple, and also had a RBI sacrifice fly. Gabbie Causey and Taylor Hudspeth both had two hits. Kate Griffin had a RBI double and Paige Welch had a RBI sacrifice fly.

Gabbie Causey struck out eight in a complete-game performance. She allowed four hits and four runs, but only two runs were earned.

Edgewood 10, Lakeside School 0: The Chiefs were no-hit in the loss to No. 6 ranked Edgewood.

Graylin Pomeroy drew a walk for the lone base runner.