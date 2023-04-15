Lili Sumblin struck out 13 and gave up only five hits and two unearned runs in a complete-game performance to lead Kinston to a 7-2 win over Ponce De Leon (Fla.) on Friday night in high school softball action.

Lauren Norris was 2-for-2 with a triple and a run batted in, Brynne Kelley was 2-for-3 with a double and Sumblin had a double and RBI to lead Kinston’s offense. Lyla Bruce also had two hits and Bella Lashley had two RBI.

Andalusia Bringin’ the Heat

Andalusia 5, Zion Chapel 2: Amber Kidd had two hits, including a solo homer, andElida Velazquez added a double and RBI for Zion Chapel.

Daphne 5, Opp 2: Allie Wismer had a single for the only Opp hit and scored a run in the loss. Taylor Adams walked and also scored a run.

Greenville Tournament

Clarke County 3, Samson 1: The Tigers had only three hits in the loss – a single each from Makayla Phillips, Alli Brooke Godwin and Ava Sormrude. Godwin drove in a run.

Caylee Johnson struck out seven over four innings and gave up three hits and two earned runs.

Straughn 9, Samson 1: Caylee Johnson hit a solo home run for the Tigers’ only run and hit in the loss to Straughn.