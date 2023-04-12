Lilli Sumblin struck out 17 in pitching a seven-inning, one-hit shutout with two walks to help Kinston to a 13-0 Class 1A, Area 2 win at Elba in high school softball action Tuesday.

Cadence Elmore was 4-for-5 with two runs batted in, with Aubrie Brown, Sumlin and Bella Lashley had two hits each with Brown driving in two runs and Sumblin and Lashley one each for Kinston, which scored six runs in the top of the seventh to break it open.

Cameran Whigham added a three-run triple, while Camdyn Norris, Lauren Norris and Lyla Bruce all had a single and RBI each for Kinston.

.A’Lyric Whitfield had a single for Elba’s hit.

Opp 6, T.R. Miller 5: Opp scored four runs in the seventh to rally past T.R. Miller for a walk-off 6-5 in high school softball action Tuesday night.

After a single and throwing error on Jaidyn Ivey’s bunt made it 5-3, Amaya Womack had a two-run triple to tie the game and Allie Wismer singled in Womack for the game-winner.

Womack, Wismer and Ivey all had two hits for Opp (21-8) with Womack driving in two runs and Wismer and Ivey one each.

Reese Cauley earned the pitching win, striking out seven over seven innings, while scattering eight hits and three runs.

Holtville 11, Charles Henderson 1: The Trojans fell in a Class 5A, Area 4 game to Holtville.

CHHS had only four hits with Jada Jones’ RBI single the highlight.

Luverne 8, Zion Chapel 7: The Rebels fell on a walk-off sacrifice fly by Luverne.

Amber Kidd had two hits, while Madison Meeks had a RBI double and Riley Bannin a run-scoring single for Zion Chapel.

Abbeville Christian 12-14, Lakeside School 5-2: Abbeville Christian swept Lakeside School 12-5 and 14-2 in AISA, Class AA, Region 2, Area 1 action.

In the opener, Hope Kennedy had three hits, including two doubles, and four runs batted in and Paige Welch and Gabbie Causey had three hits each with Causey driving in a run. Emmaline Hartzog and Caroline Armstrong had two hits each with Hartzog earning a triple. Armstrong drove in two runs and Hartzog one run. Taylor Hudspeth added a single and RBI.

Welch was the winning pitcher, working two shutout innings with one strikeout.

Jayden Green led Lakeside, going 4-for-4 with a double and a RBI. Hannah Buchan belted a two-run homer and Addy Helms had a double and two RBI.

In game two, Armstrong had two hits and four runs batted in, Kennedy and Conleigh Benefield both had two hits and three RBI and Welch two hits and two RBI for ACA. Alli Kate Causey had a triple.

Alli Kate Causey was the winning pitcher, striking out three over three innings and giving up two runs and five hits.

For Lakeside, Carlee Davis and Amelia Buchan had two hits each and Hannah Buchan had a two-run double.