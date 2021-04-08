Prep Softball Roundup: Turner, Gonzales power Dothan softball win

Elly Castle was 2-for-3 with a double and four runs batted in and Shelby Allen was 3-for-3 with a triple and one RBI. Gracie Suggs and Jaci Hagler both earned three hits and drove in two runs. Ella Brooke Barefield had two hits, one a double, and Emily Castle and Annie Gebo both had a hit and RBI.

Emily Castle allowed an unearned run and three hits over two innings with one strikeout for Dale County.

Charles Henderosn 17, Greenville 0: Stella Gilreath pitched a four-inning no-hitter with six strikeouts and earned two hits on offense, including a homer, and drove in two runs in the Class 5A, Area 4 win.

McKenzie Cain was 3-for-3 with a homer and two runs batted and Madison Stewart, Ashlyn Shaver and Mileah Ward were all 2-for-2 with Stewart and Ward earning a double. Shaver drove in two and Stewart and Ward one each. Olivia Kirkpatrick added a single and RBi.

Pike County 8, New Brockton 6: Amber Kidd had three hits and drove in two runs and four others had two hits for Pike County in the Class 3A, Area 4 win.

Auriel Moultry had two hits, one a triple, and drove in a run. Jada Duncan had two hits with one RBI as did Tera Walker, who had a double. Kylan Wilkerson also had two hits, one a double. Anna Price had a single with two RBI.

