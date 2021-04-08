Prep Softball Roundup: Turner, Gonzales power Dothan softball win

Natalie Turner and Jewels Gonzales had big offensive days, combining for three home runs and 11 runs batted in, to support the three-hit shutout effort of Nicole Turner as Dothan routed Prattville 16-0 in a Class 7A, Area 3 softball game at Dothan High Thursday.
Natalie Turner hit a three-run homer in the first inning and added a grand homer in the second for two hits and seven runs batted in. Gonzales belted a three-run homer as part of a nine-run second inning and ended the game with a RBI single for a two-hit, four RBI game.
Andrea Harris earned three hits for Dothan (26-7, 4-1), while Jabby Terrell and Maddie Anners both had two hits with Terrell driving in a run. Landrie Wiggins added a two-run single and also had a RBI off a bases loaded walk.
G.W. Long 5, Ariton 2: Morgan Ferguson struck out 15 and Makenna Long had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in three runs in G.W. Long’s 5-2 Class 2A, Area 2 win over Ariton.
Makayla Phillips had three hits and Ally Whitehead had two with one RBI. Maleah Long had two hits and Ferguson had a double and a RBI.
Hollis Cherry had two hits and five others had one each for Ariton with Nya Allen and Reagan Tomlin both had a hit and RBI.
Houston Academy 18, Cottonwood 3: Jaysoni Beachum was 4-for-5 with a double and a home run and a double and four runs batted in and Mattie Havas was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs batted in to lead Houston Academy.
Also for the Raiders, Tylaya Lingo was 3-for-4 with a RBI and Emily Maddox and Alexis Milanowski were both 2-for-4 with two runs batted in. Mary Suzan Aman had a double and RBI and Lizzy Kate Skinner had a single and a RBI. Ansleigh Smith added a double.
Havas went the first two innings and struck out three and allowed one hit. Maddox pitched the last three innings, striking out four and giving up two hits.
Mischa Ward and Elizabeth Long both had a RBI single for Cottonwood.
Wicksburg 4, Slocomb 0: Ellie Cox pitched a three-hit shutout over seven innings with 12 strikeouts in a 4-0 win over Slocomb in Class 3A, Area 3 action.
Megan Cochran had two hits, one a double, with one RBI and Ashton White had a double to lead Wicksburg offense.
Lacey Goddin had two of the three Slocomb hits with Cieara Baker earning the other.
Marianna (Fla.) 8, Rehobeth 1: The Rebels earned only three hits in the loss to Marianna.
Gracie Alberson had a single and a RBI, Jaci Parker a double and Honor Slayback a single.
Dale County 19, Straughn 4: Ainyah Stokes was 4-for-4 with two doubles and drove in six runs and the Warriors scored 11 runs in the bottom of the first to seize command of the Class 4A, Area 2 contest.
Elly Castle was 2-for-3 with a double and four runs batted in and Shelby Allen was 3-for-3 with a triple and one RBI. Gracie Suggs and Jaci Hagler both earned three hits and drove in two runs. Ella Brooke Barefield had two hits, one a double, and Emily Castle and Annie Gebo both had a hit and RBI.
Emily Castle allowed an unearned run and three hits over two innings with one strikeout for Dale County.
Charles Henderosn 17, Greenville 0: Stella Gilreath pitched a four-inning no-hitter with six strikeouts and earned two hits on offense, including a homer, and drove in two runs in the Class 5A, Area 4 win.
McKenzie Cain was 3-for-3 with a homer and two runs batted and Madison Stewart, Ashlyn Shaver and Mileah Ward were all 2-for-2 with Stewart and Ward earning a double. Shaver drove in two and Stewart and Ward one each. Olivia Kirkpatrick added a single and RBi.
Pike County 8, New Brockton 6: Amber Kidd had three hits and drove in two runs and four others had two hits for Pike County in the Class 3A, Area 4 win.
Auriel Moultry had two hits, one a triple, and drove in a run. Jada Duncan had two hits with one RBI as did Tera Walker, who had a double. Kylan Wilkerson also had two hits, one a double. Anna Price had a single with two RBI.
For New Brockton, Kierstin Sunday had three hits, including two doubles, and two runs batted in. Megan Eldridge had two doubles and Shelby Hobbs had two hits, one a double, and one RBI. Kennedy Hussey and Bailey Blackmon added a hit and RBI each.
Geneva County 18, Houston County 8: Kayla Brashear was 4-for-4 with a homer and three runs batted in and Hailey Archer was 3-for-3 with a homer and four runs batted in to lead Geneva County.
Camren Avery struck out nine in pitching 5 1/3 innings.
For Houston County, Jadyn Rausch had two hits, including a grand slam homer, and Alexis Sims had two hits with one RBI.
Abbeville Christian 18, Wiregrass Kings 7: Abbeville Christian scored in all five innings, including nine in the fourth, to earn the win.
Emmaline Hartzog hit two home runs and drove in four and Paige Welch was 4-for-4 with two doubles and two runs batted in to pace ACA.
Anna Grace Blalock was 3-for-3 and Kate Griffin 2-for-3 with three RBI. Hope Kennedy was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI and Hannah Kennedy 2-for-5 with a RBI. Taylor Hudspeth had a hit with two RBI and Brianna Jones had a hit and RBI.
The Kings were led by Grace Treadaway with two hits and two runs batted in and by Olivia Hobson, who had a double and two RBI. Tayler Clouse added a hit and RBI and Mattie Alice Hobson drove in a run.
Pike Liberal Arts 11, Ezekiel Academy 1: Morgan Bundy and Emily Dean were both 3-for-3 with three runs batted in to pace AISA top-ranked Pike Liberal Arts.
Dean had two triples and Bundy two doubles among the hits. Bayli Eaton and Olivia Barron added two hits each.
Dannah Dawson struck out 12 and allowed only one run and two hits over five innings.
Glenwood 4, Lakeside 1: The Chiefs fell to the fifth-ranked Gators on the road 4-1.
Lakeside had only four hits – a double by Carlee Davis and a single each by Eliza Eriksen, Zoe Andrews and Laura Beth Horne. Davis drove in the Chiefs’ run.
Junior Varsity
Houston Academy 15, Cottonwood 0: The Raider JV team improved to 19-0 with the win over Cottonwood.
Laney Newman earned two triples and drove in four runs and AJ Harris and Molly Magrino were both 2-for-2 with three runs batted in. Suzanne Snell had two doubles and two runs batted in. Emily Adams added a triple.
Adams pitched two innings and struck out five, allowing just one hit. Kaleigh Heard struck out two in the final inning.
Late Wednesday
Opp 11, Goshen 0: Reese Cauley and Addison Mosley combined on a five-inning no-hitter with 10 strikeouts in Opp’s Class 3A, Area 4 win.
Cauley struck out seven over three innings and Mosley struck out three in two innings. Mosley issued a walk, Goshen’s lone base runner of the game.
Emily Mitchell was 3-for-3 with two doubles and four runs batted in, Amaya Womack was 3-for-3 with two RBI and Braya Hodges had a homer and two RBI for Opp (25-8-1).
Chambers Academy 5, Lakeside School 1: The Chiefs lost on the road at Chambers, earning just three hits in the game.
Carlee Davis had a single and RBI, Eliza Eriksen had a double and Zoe Andrews a single.