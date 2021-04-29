Prep Softball Roundup: Turner twins power Dothan victory over Central-Phenix City

Natalie Turner drove in four runs, including two on a single in the top of the seventh to break a tie and give Dothan a 5-3 win over Central-Phenix City.
Earlier in the game, Turner hit a two-run homer. Andrea Harris also had two hits for DHS.
Nicole Turner, Natalie’s twin sister, picked up the pitching win, working five innings of relief and striking out five and allowing just a run on two hits.
Providence Christian 4, Ashford 3: Maddie Norris’ RBI single in the bottom of the sixth gave Providence Christian a 4-3 win over Ashford.
The Eagles won despite just four hits. Emily Palmer had a solo homer and Mary Hannah Driggers and Eliza Shipman both had a single to go along with Norris’ run-scoring hit.
Savannah Money and Lexie Glover both hit a solo homer for Ashford. Money, Barrett Lawrence and Amiyah Lewis had two hits each in Ashford’s nine-hit attack. Lewis had a double among her hits.
Norris picked up the win in relief, working three innings and allowing just a run on two hits, while striking out one and walking two.
G.W. Long 3, Dale County 2: Morgan Ferguson struck out 10 and allowed only three hits in the circle as the Rebels edged Dale County.
Emmaline Hughes had two hits and Ally Whitehead, Makenna Long and Makayla Phillips all had a hit and RBI for G.W. Long. Maleah Long added a double.
For Dale County, Jaci Hagler had two doubles and Annie Gebo had a double with two RBI.
Geneva 2, Pleasant Home 0: Makaley Boswell pitched a seven-inning, one hit shutout with eight strikeouts and added a two-run homer for the game’s only scoring.
Madison Johnson had three hits and Pazley Lamb had two for Geneva.
Charles Henderson 8, Carroll 7: Charles Henderson rallied from 7-1 down in the sixth inning with three in the bottom of the sixth and four in the bottom of the seventh for the win.
Stella Gilbreath was 3-for-4 with two doubles and four runs batted in, including a walk-off two-run double to give CHHS the win. Molly Garrett also had a double for the Trojans.
Kaileigh Gardner, Alexia Worley and Tori Davidson had two hits each for Carroll with Gardner driving in two runs and Davidson one. Both Worley and Gardner had a double among their hits.
Wicksburg 11, Northside Methodist 0: Ellie Cox pitched a five-inning, two-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and Ashton White was 3-for-3 with two homers and three runs batted in for Wicksburg.
Anslie Ellenburg had a single with two RBI and Kylie Barnes, Tori Hobbs and Kelsey Ellenburg all had a hit and RBI each.
Anna Klaire Knighton had a double and Karleigh Mills a single for the two Northside Methodist hits.
Ariton 21, Geneva County 4: Reagan Tomlin was 3-for-5 with two doubles and five runs batted in and Kaydee Phillips was 3-for-5 with a home run, double and four runs batted in to pace Ariton’s rout of Geneva County.
Mattie Grace Heath had three hits, including two doubles, and Molly Kate Simmons also had three hits and drove in two runs. Caroline Hughes, Hollis Cherry and Nya Allen all had two hits each with one RBI.
Sydney Adams was the winning pitcher, striking out nine and giving up only three hits.
AISA Tournaments
Pike Liberal Arts 6, Lee-Scott 1: At the Class AAA, Region 1 Tournament at Montgomery’s Lagoon Park, Pike Liberal Arts opened with a 6-1 win over Lee-Scott. The Patriots were playing Glenwood in a state game at the Dothan Eagle press deadline.
In the win over Lee-Scott, Ally Rushing allowed only one unearned run and four hits, while striking out four in seven innings and had two hits, one a double, with one RBI on offense.
Grace Rushing also had two hits and drove in two runs. Amity White and Emily Bryan both added a hit and RBI with White’s hit a double.
Macon East 15, Lakeside School 6: Macon-East erupted for eight runs in the sixth to pull away from a 7-6 lead to turn the game into a rout in the opening round of the AISA Class AA, Region 1 Tournament at Montgomery’s Lagoon Park.
Eliza Eriksen had a single with two RBI, Mackenzie Eriksen belted a solo homer and Hannah Buchan, Anna Stanley and Graylin Pomeroy all had a hit and RBI each.
Edgewood Academy 4, Lakeside School 0: In the consolation game of the AISA Class AA, Region 1 Tournament, Lakeside was no-hit by Edgewood’s pitcher and the Chief lost 4-0.