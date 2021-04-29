Prep Softball Roundup: Turner twins power Dothan victory over Central-Phenix City

Emmaline Hughes had two hits and Ally Whitehead, Makenna Long and Makayla Phillips all had a hit and RBI for G.W. Long. Maleah Long added a double.

For Dale County, Jaci Hagler had two doubles and Annie Gebo had a double with two RBI.

Geneva 2, Pleasant Home 0: Makaley Boswell pitched a seven-inning, one hit shutout with eight strikeouts and added a two-run homer for the game’s only scoring.

Madison Johnson had three hits and Pazley Lamb had two for Geneva.

Charles Henderson 8, Carroll 7: Charles Henderson rallied from 7-1 down in the sixth inning with three in the bottom of the sixth and four in the bottom of the seventh for the win.

Stella Gilbreath was 3-for-4 with two doubles and four runs batted in, including a walk-off two-run double to give CHHS the win. Molly Garrett also had a double for the Trojans.

Kaileigh Gardner, Alexia Worley and Tori Davidson had two hits each for Carroll with Gardner driving in two runs and Davidson one. Both Worley and Gardner had a double among their hits.