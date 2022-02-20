PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Wicksburg, ACA win tourneys

Wicksburg went 6-0 to win the Lions Classic in Prattville this weekend, capping it with a 2-0 win over Vestavia Hills in the championship game.

The Panthers beat Chilton County 3-1, Andalusia 3-1 and LAMP 5-2 in pool play before beating Prattville in the opening round of bracket play 5-0 and Chilton County 10-2 in the semifinals before claiming the title with the win over Vestavia Hills.

Ellie Cox earned three of the pitching wins, highlighted by a no-hitter versus Prattville. She was the also the winning pitcher in the finals against Vestavia Hills. Megan Cochran picked up the wins against Andalusia and in the Chilton County semifinal game, while Kelsey Ellenburg was the winner versus LAMP.

Offensively, Ashton White was 8-for-12 with six runs batted in to lead the Panthers. Cochran was 5-for-11 with four runs batted in and Lana Carpenter was 4-for-10 with four runs batted in.

Junior Varsity Softball

Abbeville Christian wins Hooper tourney

Abbeville Christian won all four of its games to win the Hooper Academy Tournament this weekend, winning the title against Hooper 3-0.