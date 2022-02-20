PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Wicksburg, ACA win tourneys

Wicksburg went 6-0 to win the Lions Classic in Prattville this weekend, capping it with a 2-0 win over Vestavia Hills in the championship game.
The Panthers beat Chilton County 3-1, Andalusia 3-1 and LAMP 5-2 in pool play before beating Prattville in the opening round of bracket play 5-0 and Chilton County 10-2 in the semifinals before claiming the title with the win over Vestavia Hills.
Ellie Cox earned three of the pitching wins, highlighted by a no-hitter versus Prattville. She was the also the winning pitcher in the finals against Vestavia Hills. Megan Cochran picked up the wins against Andalusia and in the Chilton County semifinal game, while Kelsey Ellenburg was the winner versus LAMP.
Offensively, Ashton White was 8-for-12 with six runs batted in to lead the Panthers. Cochran was 5-for-11 with four runs batted in and Lana Carpenter was 4-for-10 with four runs batted in.
Junior Varsity Softball
Abbeville Christian wins Hooper tourney
Abbeville Christian won all four of its games to win the Hooper Academy Tournament this weekend, winning the title against Hooper 3-0.
The Generals won the four games by a combined 21-0 score. They beat Fort Dale 8-0 and Hooper Academy 9-0 on Friday before defeating Lowndes 1-0 in the semifinals.
In the championship game, Emmaling Hartzog pitched a four-inning, one-hit shutout with nine strikeouts. Paige Welch was 2-for-2 with a triple and a run batted in and Hartzog had a triple with two runs batted in.
In the shutout over Lowndes, Welch pitched a three-hitter with nine strikeouts. Hope Kennedy drove in the game’s only run, while AlliKate Causey had two hits and scored the lone run.
Versus Hooper, Welch powered ACA with a 3-for-3, two homers and five runs batted in. Hartzog added a double and three runs batted in and Kennedy had a single and RBI. Welch and Baylie Phillips combined on a one-hitter. Both pitched two innings and Welch had five strikeouts.
In the opening win, Kennedy had a hit and RBI, while Causey and Phillips pitched a one-hitter. Causey worked three innings and struck out three. Phillips pitched the last inning, allowing a hit and striking out one.