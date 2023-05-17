OXFORD - The Wicksburg Panther softball team will play for a state championship trophy.

After a tough loss early Wednesday, Wicksburg bounced back with a 6-3 losers’ bracket victory over J.U. Blacksher to earn a spot in the Class 2A state championship game at Choccolocco Park.

The Panthers, who won two games on Tuesday before losing early Wednesday, were scheduled to play at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a rematch with Hatton. Wicksburg has to win twice to win the title.

Meanwhile in the Class 3A tournament, Opp won its opening game 2-1 over Piedmont, while Ashford lost to Plainview 8-0. Both Wiregrass teams were playing second games early Wednesday evening after a mid-day hour-and-a half lightning delay pushed tournament schedules back.

Wicksburg 6, J.U. Blacksher 3: Wicksburg fell behind early as J.U. Blacksher scored three first-inning runs off three hits, two walks and a ground out.

The Panthers, though, clawed back into it, scoring a run in three of the next four innings before erupting with three runs in the fifth to go ahead, while relief pitcher Megan Cochran slammed the door shut on the Bulldogs.

Ella Grace Kelly opened the first with a double and Kelsey Ellenburg reached on an error with Kelly moving to third. A Cochran sacrifice fly scored Kelly.

Two innings later, Cochran earned a one-out triple to right and Chloe Joyner followed with a double to score courtesy runner Breeley Taylor.

In the fourth, Dahlia Ganz singled to open the inning. Following two outs, Ellenburg ripped a RBI double to score Ganz, who had moved to second on a ground out. The Ellenburg hit tied the game at 3-3.

The Panthers threatened for more in that fourth as Cochran was intentionally walked after the Ellenburg double. Joyner then hit a deep fly ball to center that was caught at the fence.

Wicksburg scored the go-ahead run in the top of the fifth. Lana Carpenter doubled to center and Kylie Barnes followed with a run-scoring single to left to score Carpenter. After Abbie Ellenburg walked, a Ganz bunt was thrown away past first by the pitcher and Anslie Ellenburg, a courtesy runner for Barnes, came around to score. Sarah Turvin then singled home Abbie Ellenburg, making it 6-3.

Cochran’s pitching was the other story. After Blacksher rocked starter Ellie Cox in the first, Cochran pitched 6 2/3 shutout innings, allowing just five hits, while striking out three.

The Panthers finished with 10 hits with eight players earning at least one. Carpenter and Ganz had two each.

Hatton 1, Wicksburg 0: In a pitcher’s duel between Wicksburg’s Ellie Cox and Hatton’s Bradyn Mitchell, it was a simple squeeze bunt that proved to be the difference.

With the game scoreless in the bottom of the seventh, the Hornets put the first two batters on base off a hit by pitch and a single. A sacrifice bunt moved the runners to second and third. Oliver then laid down a squeeze bunt on a 1-0 pitch. Cox fielded it and fired to catcher Chloe Joyner, who tagged the runner Jaz Mason, but the ball popped loose and Mason scored to give the Hornets a walk-off win.

Hatton advanced to the championship round with the win. Wicksburg dropped to a losers bracket game.

Cox went 6 1/3 innings and allowed only five hits and a run, while striking out five and not walking a batter. Oliver, meanwhile, pitched seven scoreless innings, also giving up five hits. She struck out seven and walked two.

Wicksburg had five players with a single each – Kelsey Ellenburg, Joyner, Lana Carpenter, Kylie Barnes and Sarah Turvin.

Late Tuesday

Wicksburg 13, Thorsby 7: It took a late-night big rally, but Wicksburg advanced to the winners’ bracket final with a 13-7 win over Thorsby late Tuesday night.

The teams were scheduled to play at 2:15 p.m., but rain halted play in the first inning and the game wasn’t resumed until after 8 p.m. They finished shortly after 11 p.m.

Wicksburg fell behind 5-0 after two innings and trailed 5-3 after four innings, but scored 10 runs in the final three innings, including five in the top of the seventh to earn the win.

Megan Cochran led Wicksburg, going 5-for-5 with three doubles and three runs batted in, and Kylie Barnes was 3-for-4 with four runs batted in. Chloe Joyner had three hits, one a double, while Ella Grace Kelley had two triples and drove in two runs and Lana Carpenter had two hits, one a double, with two RBI. Sarah Turvin also had two hits.

Kelsey Ellenburg had a double and RBI and Ellie Cox had a single and RBI.

Wicksburg had 20 hits in the game, including eight that went for extra bases.

Cox was the winning pitcher, working 4 1/3 innings in relief. She gave up seven runs, but only one was earned as Wicksburg’s defense made five errors. Cox struck out eight and allowed four hits.

Class 3A

Opp 2, Piedmont 1: Caroline Courson struck out nine and allowed only five hits and one run as Opp won its opening round game.

The Bobcats scored in the first as Amaya Womack walked and later scored on a Reese Cauley ground out. They added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth on a Taylor Adams run-scoring single that plated Cauley, who singled earlier in the inning.

The insurance run was big as Piedmont scored on a two-out single in the seventh and had runners at first and second when Courson got a strikeout to end the game.

Opp had six hits with Womack earning two. Bradleigh Lanier had a triple.

Plainview 8, Ashford 0: The Yellow Jackets lost their opener to Plainview, earning only three hits off two Bears pitchers.

Raeleigh Jordan had both Ashford hits, earning a triple on one of the hits.