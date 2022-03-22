PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Wicksburg doing well at Gulf Shores tourney

Wicksburg won three of four softball games at the Gulf Coast Classic II Tournament in Gulf Shores Monday and Tuesday.

The Panthers opened with an 11-4 loss to Silverdale Academy of Chattanooga, Tenn., but then beat Chilton County 6-1, Jacksonville 6-0 and Wynne (Ark.) 11-2.

In the opening game, the Panthers fell behind 8-1 in the first after four errors. Megan Cochran had a strong relief appearance, allowing just three hits over 3 2/3 innings. Ashton White belted a two-run homer and a double to lead the offense.

In the win over Chilton, Kara Cox and Ella Grace Kelley had two hits each. Ellie Cox was the winning pitcher, giving up just two hits and striking out three over five innings.

Versus Jacksonville Cochran pitched a five-inning shutout, allowing just one hit, while striking out four. Offensively, White had two hits, one a double, and Chloe Joyner had two singles. Cox reached base three times and scored three runs.

Against Wynne, Ellie Cox struck out 10 and didn’t allow a hit or earned run over four innings. The runs came off two dropped third strikes and an error. Cochran was 3-for-3, Kara Cox was 3-for-4 and Kelsey Ellenburg had two singles. White added a two-run single.

Dale County goes 3-1: Dale County won three of its first four games at the Gulf Coast Classic II Tournament in Gulf Shores on Monday and Tuesday.

The Warriors lost to Elmore County 10-1 in their opener, but bounced back to beat Lynne (Ark.) 14-10, North Little Rock (Ark.) 4-3 and Smiths Station 4-2.

Houston Academy goes 2-2: Houston Academy went 2-2 in the first two days of the Gulf Coast Classic II Tournament in Gulf Shores on Monday and Tuesday.

The Raiders lost to Westminster Christian 5-4, beat Curry 7-0, lost to Alexandria 1-0 and beat Buffalo Island (Ark.) 16-0.

Rehobeth goes 2-2: Rehobeth split in its first four games of the Gulf Coast Classic II Tournament in Gulf Shores on Monday and Tuesday.

The Rebels lost to Carmel Catholic (Ill.) 3-2 then beat Star City (Ark.) 15-2 and Jeff Davis 8-0 before losing to Sumiton Christian 3-1.

Brantley 9, Red Level 0: In regular season play, leading the way for Brantley was Kaylee Navarre in pitching a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts. Shante Barginere had three RBIs and Anna Parker Little had three hits with two RBIs and A.C. Free had two hits.