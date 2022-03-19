PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Wicksburg drops two at its tournament

Class 3A No. 2 ranked Wicksburg lost a pair of close games on Saturday at its own tournament, falling top LAMP 3-1 and to Class 1A top-ranked Brantley in extra innings, 11-4.

LAMP scored all three runs in the first off two hit batters, a walk, a double and two singles before relief pitcher Ellie Cox entered and struck out three straight. Cox finished the game, working seven innings and striking out 10 and allowing four hits. The lone Panther run came in on an error.

Kylie Barnes had two hits for Wickburg.

In the second game, Brantley scored seven runs in the top of the eighth to beat Wicksburg. Ashton White had two hits, including a three-run homer, and Barnes added a single.

Megan Cochran pitched all eight innings, striking out two and scattering eight hits and six runs.

Providence goes 0-3 at Auburn: Providence Christian’s softball team lost three games Saturday at the Auburn Tournament, falling to Class 2A No. 4 Hatton 9-0, to Class 7A No. 4 ranked Central-Phenix City 8-3 and to Class 7A Auburn 5-2.

In the loss to Hatton, the Eagles managed just two hits – a single each from Mary Hannah Driggers and Cassie Brady.

Versus Central, Driggers and Ella Houston had two hits each with one RBI. Reese Colbert had the other hit.

In the Auburn game, the Eagles led 2-0 after the top of the third, but allowed two runs in the third and fifth and one in the fourth. Houston and Kaitlyn Russ both had a single and RBI. Driggers, Maddie Norris and Emma Holley had a single each.