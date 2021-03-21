Prep softball roundup: Wicksburg finishes runner-up in tournament

The Wicksburg softball team finished runner-up in the Piedmont Tournament on Saturday, falling to Cleburne County 3-0 in the title game.
The Panthers opened play Saturday with a 14-0 win over Chalkville. Ashton White had two hits with three RBIs. Kelsey Ellenburg had three RBIs, while Kara Cox and Tori Hobbs each drove in two runs.
Wicksburg then beat Ider 5-1 as White had two hits and three RBIs to lead the hitting attack. Megan Cochran got the win in the circle, allowing one hit and striking out five over five innings.
Wicksburg defeated Clay-Central 6-2 as White drove in three runs on two hits and Morgan Roden drove in two on two hits. Ellie Cox got the win.
The Panthers beat Sardis 2-1 as Roden and Kylie Barnes each drove in a run. Cochran pitched five innings, allowing three hits with three strikeouts, while Cox pitched the final two innings and didn’t give up a hit with three strikeouts.
In the championship game, Roden, Hobbs and Ellenburg had the lone Wicksburg hits.
Slocomb 5, G.W. Long 4: At the Addyson Martin Memorial Tournament in Geneva, Slocomb held off G.W. Long, which scored three in the final inning.
Cieara Baker struck out six and didn’t walk a batter in picking up the pitching win.
Maggie Hales was 2-for-3 with a double and RBI, Annie Dotson had a double and RBI, while Baker, Gracie Ward and Madison Baloch hit a single and RBI.
Pleasant Home 8, Slocomb 1: Slocomb fell in the second round of the Geneva tourney to Pleasant Home 8-1.
Gracie Ward, Madison Baloch and Annie Dotson all had a hit with Baloch driving in the lone run.
Pike Liberal Arts 7, Macon-East 5: Mikalah Griffin had two hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs for the Patriots. Dannah Dawson had two hits and an RBI. Emily Bryan had two RBIs and Ally Rushing had one.