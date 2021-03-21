Prep softball roundup: Wicksburg finishes runner-up in tournament

The Wicksburg softball team finished runner-up in the Piedmont Tournament on Saturday, falling to Cleburne County 3-0 in the title game.

The Panthers opened play Saturday with a 14-0 win over Chalkville. Ashton White had two hits with three RBIs. Kelsey Ellenburg had three RBIs, while Kara Cox and Tori Hobbs each drove in two runs.

Wicksburg then beat Ider 5-1 as White had two hits and three RBIs to lead the hitting attack. Megan Cochran got the win in the circle, allowing one hit and striking out five over five innings.

Wicksburg defeated Clay-Central 6-2 as White drove in three runs on two hits and Morgan Roden drove in two on two hits. Ellie Cox got the win.

The Panthers beat Sardis 2-1 as Roden and Kylie Barnes each drove in a run. Cochran pitched five innings, allowing three hits with three strikeouts, while Cox pitched the final two innings and didn’t give up a hit with three strikeouts.

In the championship game, Roden, Hobbs and Ellenburg had the lone Wicksburg hits.

Slocomb 5, G.W. Long 4: At the Addyson Martin Memorial Tournament in Geneva, Slocomb held off G.W. Long, which scored three in the final inning.