PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Wicksburg rallies past HA

Wicksburg defeated Houston Academy 5-3 on Thursday in a Class 3A, Area 3 game.
Ellie Cox got the win on the mound, allowing three hits and striking out 12.
Wicksburg was down 3-0 in the sixth when Kylie Barnes hit a solo home run to begin a rally. Kara Cox and Megan Cochran singled and Ella Grace Kelley had a two-RBI double. Lana Carpenter then singled in Kelley for the go-ahead run.
Kara Cox singled in Ellie Cox for an insurance run in the seventh.
Providence Christian 16, Daleville 0: The Eagles scored nine in the second inning and seven in the third to wrap up the win.
Kaitlyn Russ had three hits and four RBIs and Emma Holley had three hits and three RBIs.
Also for Providence, Mary Hannah Driggers and Ella Houston each had two hits and two RBIs. Riley Smith added two hits for the Eagles and Madilyn Walding had a hit and an RBI.
Maddie Norris got the win in the circle, allowing one hit and striking out five.
Geneva County 18, Abbeville 1: Hailey Archer had a home run and three RBIs for the Bulldogs.
Addi Mae Habbard had a double, single and two RBIs and Macie Strickland drove in two runs.
Camren Avery was the winning pitcher, allowing two hits in the three-inning game with four strikeouts.
Brantley 2, Geneva 0: Leading the way for Brantley was Kaylee Navarre, who pitched a one-hitter with 15 strikeouts.
Kayden Dunn was 3-for-3 with two singles and solo home run. Alex Grimes had a hit.
Makaley Boswell only allowed four hits for Geneva and struck out eight.
Opp 8, Andalusia 2: Reese Cauley was 3-for-4 with two singles and a double, Allie Wismer had two singles and two RBIs and Amaya Womack has a solo home run and a single for the Bobcats.
Caroline Courson was the winning pitcher, allowing three hits over four innings with four strikeouts.
Cauley pitched the final three innings and didn’t allow a hit with six strikeouts.
JUNIOR VARSITY
Cottonwood 21, Houston County 6: Emma Reinelt had two triples, a double and single for the Bears and Shelby Ward tripled.
Keagan Cornwall was the winning pitcher with six strikeouts. She allowed one hit.
Opp 5, Andalusia 2: Addison Moseley struck out seven and allowed three hits over five innings to get the win.