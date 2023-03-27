Wicksburg beat Columbia Academy (Tenn.) 10-2, Mortimer Jordan 5-4 and Cherokee Academy (Texas) 8-2 Monday at the Gulf Coast Classic III softball tournament.

In the first win, Ella Grace Kelley had a three-run homer and a RBI sac fly and Chloe Joyner had a two-run homer and RBI single. Megan Cochran and Kylie Barnes both had two hits, Sarah Turvin had a two-run single and Abbie Ellenburg had a RBI sacrifice. Ellie Cox struck out eight over four innings.

Versus Mortimer Jordan, Cochran earned a three-run homer and a RBI double, Barnes had two hits, including a RBI single, and Cox was the winning pitcher in relief, striking out five in 3 1/3 innings.

In the last game, the Panthers scored seven in the fourth for the win. Cochran had three hits with two RBI, Kelley a hit with two RBI and both Ellenburg and Dahlia Ganz had a RBI single. Ganz struck out five over five innings.

Dothan ties one, loses one: Dothan tied against John Carroll 4-4 and lost to Class 7A No. 5 ranked Spain Park 6-0.

Versus John Carroll, Harmoni Descalzi had two hits with a run batted in, Brantlee McCarthy hit a solo homer and Jada Newman had a RBI single.

Versus Spain Park, the Wolves had only one hit – a double by McCarthy.

Enterprise goes 2-1: The Class 7A ninth-ranked Wildcats lost to 7A No. 3 ranked Hewitt-Trussville 3-2 before beating Sardis 4-1 and Fairview 4-3.

Versus Hewitt-Trussville, Georgia Lessman had both Enterprise hits and scored a run. Taylor Danford walked and scored the other run.

Against Sardis, Skylar Frey struck out nine over five innings and allowed only one unearned run and four hits. Offensively, Ane Blevins had two hits, one a double, and drove in two runs and Kinley Hutto had two hits with one RBI. Addy Whaley added a RBI ground out.

Versus Fairview, Frey was 3-for-3 and Lilia Faulk was 2-for-2 with a double and two runs batted in and Lessman was 2-for-3 with a RBI. Danford also had a RBI. Jamie Jackson struck out six over six innings for the win.

Houston Academy goes 1-1-1: Class 4A No. 5 Houston Academy tied Class 7A No. 6 Hoover 1-1, lost to Kaneland (Ill.) 4-3 and beat Southside (Gadsden) 7-0.

The Raiders were no-hit by Hoover pitcher Kaitlyn Raines, who struck out nine over five innings. Mary Suzan Aman reached on a dropped third strike and scored on a Mallory Magrino sacrifice bunt.

In the loss to Kaneland, the Raiders had four hits – singles each from Aman, Emily Adams, Ansleigh Smith and Jadyn Rausch. Magrino drove in two runs off sacrifice bunts.

In the win, Emily Adams pitched a five-inning shutout, scattering eight hits and striking out three. Magrino had two hits and a RBI, Rausch had a two-run triple and both Smith and Claire Kelly had a RBI single.

Rehobeth goes 1-2: Rehobeth lost to Sardis 7-3, beat Cherokee (Texas) 13-2 and lost to Mortimer Jordan 3-2.

In the win, Gracie Alberson had two hits and five runs batted in, highlighted by a three-run inside the park home run. AG Massey, Maddie Williams and Brooke Nowlin all had two hits with Massey with a run-scoring single. Kryslin Lane belted a two-run homer. Addy Kirkland had a run-scoring single and RBI sac fly and Regan Valenzuela a RBI on a sacrifice. Charlee Chandler was the winning pitcher, allowing just one earned run and four hits over four innings with one strikeout.

In the loss to Sardis, Massey had two hits with a run batted in, Valenzuela had a RBI single and Lane drove in a run.

In the last game, Alberson and Williams hit solo homers.

Dale County goes 0-3: Dale County lost to Class 5A top ranked Springville 7-0, to 5A No. 9 ranked Alexandria 6-5 and to 7A No. 5 Spain Park 6-1.

Versus Springville, the Warriors had only two hits – a single by Elly Castle and Shayleigh Whitman.

Versus Alexandria, Ella Brooke Barefield was 2-for-3 with two runs batted in and Castle was 2-for-3 with a RBI. Shaylee Greathouse had a RBI single and Natalie Warrington a RBI sac fly.

Against Spain Park, Castle was 2-for-3, Ainyah Stokes had a RBI single and Bre Wilkerson had a single for the four hits.