Prep softball roundup: Wicksburg wins two at Gulf Coast Classic

Wicksburg won twice on Monday at the Gulf Coast Classic III in Gulf Shores.

Wicksburg 7, Belgreen 1: Megan Cochran and Ellie Cox each drove in two runs and Kara Cox added the other RBI for the Panthers. Kara Cox added an RBI. Ellie Cox got the win.

Wicksburg 4, Giles County (Tenn.) 0: Megan Cochran and Ellie Cox combined for the shutout in the circle.

Kylie Barnes and Anslie Ellenburg each had two hits and drove in a run. Ashton White and Morgan Roden each added an RBI.

Dothan 6, Hazel Green 4: Natalie Turner had a two-run homer and Jabby Terell tripled home three runs for the Wolves.

Rayleigh Thagard pitched the first three innings with three strikeouts and Nicole Turner pitched the final inning and struck out one.

Fairhope 10, Dothan 3: Rayleigh Thagard drove in two runs with a hit and Landrie Wiggins added an RBI for the Wolves.

Lawrence County 5, Rehobeth 4: Gracie Alberson had a two-run homer for Rehobeth.

Madison Mobray drove in two runs with a hit.