PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Williams, Parker and Peters power Rehobeth win over Dothan

Madison Williams, Jaci Parker and Makayla Peters combined to drive in 12 runs off eight hits to lead Rehobeth’s 14-3 win over Dothan on Thursday night.

Williams drove in six runs off had three hits, one a double, while Parker had three hits, including a homer, with three RBI and Peters had two hits, one a double, with three RBI. Regan Valenzuela had two hits with one RBI and Mattox Richards also had two hits.

Shellie Littlefield allowed just one hit and three unearned runs over five innings with seven strikeouts.

Maylee Lancaster had the lone Dothan hit.

Geneva 17, Ashford 1: Katlyn Conner struck out nine and allowed only two hits and one unearned run over five innings and the Panther offense posted crooked numbers in every inning during a 17-1 Class 4A, Area 2 win over Ashford.

Geneva scored four, two, three, three and five runs in its five at-bats in racking up15 hits, led by three-hit games from Makaley Boswell and Madison Johnson. Boswell a double and triple and drove in three runs and Johnson drove in two runs. Rayanna Ausley had two hits, one a double, and drove in two runs and Ally Henderson and Emily Lamb had two hits with one RBI. Emma Griffin added a homer and two RBI and Emma Dale a single with two RBI. Erin Curry chipped in a single and RBI.

Kadence Carroll had a single and RBI for Ashford, which also got a single from Amiyah Lewis.

G.W. Long 13, Zion Chapel 2: Ally Whitehead had three hits, including a three-run homer, with four runs batted in and Makenna Long had two doubles and three RBI to lead the Rebel win in the Class 2A, Area 3 game.

Emmaline Hughes had two singles, while Makayla Phillips had a two-run double and Dallas Potter a two-run single.

Aubreigh Haynes was the winning pitcher.

Abbeville Christian 8, Lakeside School 6: Paige Welch was 4-for-4 with a homer and two doubles with three RBI to pace ACA over Lakeside.

Emmaline Hartzog added a solo homer and Cassie Willis had a double and RBI.

Hartzog pitched the first four innings and struck out seven, but allowed six runs, only one earned, and four hits. Welch picked up a three-inning save, not allowing a hit or run, while striking out four.

Providence Christian 15, Daleville 3: The Eagles scored nine runs in the first inning and four in the second in the victory.

Mary Hannah Driggers had three hits and four RBIs for Providence, Maddie Norris had three hits and two RBIs and Emma Holley drove in two runs with a double.

Kaitlyn Russ had two hits and an RBI and Riley Smith and Natalie Cole each drove in a run with a hit.

Cole pitched three innings and struck out four and Annston Braddy pitched two innings and struck out two.

Houston Academy 11, Slocomb 4: Braya Hodges struck out 12 over five innings and only allowed one hit in the Raiders’ area win.

Ansleigh Smith doubled in two runs, Alexis Milanowski doubled in a run and Emily Adams had two singles. Emily Maddox, Mary Suzan Aman and Hodges each singled.

Cottonwood 14, Geneva County 7: Liz Long went 4-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs in leading the Bears at the plate.

Kaitlynn Gibson went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and was also the winning pitcher, striking out two over seven innings. Chloe Lee had a double and three RBIs and Bailey Lackey had two hits.

Opp 10, New Brockton 1: Reese Cauley struck out 14 over seven innings and pitched a two-hitter for the Bobcats. She also went 3-for-3 at the plate with a single, double and solo homer with three RBIs.

Allie Wismer had two singles.

Junior Varsity

G.W. Long 16, Zion Chapel 6: Ansley Watson and Taylor McDaniel each had two singles and Carli Davis, Kaylie Joseph, Ellakate Beaty and Kaylie Foster had a double each for G.W. Long.

Abbeville Christian 7, Lakeside School 2: AlliKate Causey scattered five hits and two runs over four innings with four strikeouts and Paige Welch allowed just one hit and had one strikeout in the last inning.

Emmaline Hartzog and Maddie Cooper both had a single and RBI and Causey had a triple on offense.

Opp 14, New Brockton 0: Chloe Bentley and Carreline Spears each had a single, double and three RBIs for the Bobcats.

Maddie Barnes doubled in two runs. Bradleigh Lanier struck out eight in the circle.