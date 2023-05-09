Wicksburg and G.W. Long took opening round wins at the AHSAA Class 2A South Regional softball tournament action in Gulf Shores, while Ashford and Opp took first-game wins in Class 3A and Kinston in 1A early Tuesday.

Class 2A

Wicksburg 3, Zion Chapel 2: Chloe Joyner’s sacrifice fly with the bases loaded scored Ella Grace Kelley to give Wicksburg a walk-off win over Zion Chapel.

Tied at 2, Wicksburg loaded the bases off singles by Kelley and Lana Carpenter and a walk to Megan Cochran with nobody out. Joyner hit her sac fly to center field on a 2-2 pitch.

Ellie Cox was Wicksburg’s winning pitcher. She pitched the last three innings in relief, striking out five and allowing just one hit. Cochran went the first four innings and scattered six hits and two runs, while striking out one and walking one.

Riley Bannin went the distance for Zion Chapel, giving up just five hits and three runs, with only one run earned. She had one strikeout and two walks.

Kelley and Abbie Ellenburg had two hits each for Wicksburg, while Cochran drove in two runs, one on a sacrifice fly, the other a ground-ball error with one out.

Zion Chapel had seven hits with Sydney Boothe and Madison Meeks with two each. Amber Kidd had a run-scoring single and a RBI sac fly.

G.W. Long 15 Washington County 1: G.W. Long opened with a five-inning, run-rule win over Washington County.

Makayla Phillips allowed only two hits and one run, while striking out five and walking two over the five innings.

Eight Rebel hitters had one hit each with Maleah Long hitting a two-run homer and Ainsley Watts, Ally Whitehead and Allee Grace Abercrombie all with a RBI double. Ella Kate Beaty had a run-scoring single, while Kaylie Joseph and Carli Davis both had a bases-loaded walk for a RBI. Phillips also had a hit and drove in a run.

J.U. Blacksher 12, Ariton 7: Ariton seized a 7-2 lead in the third, but couldn’t hold it as the Bulldogs rallied to tie it before breaking the tie with five runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Ariton finished with 10 hits, including two each from Mattie-Grace Heath, Macileigh Bragg and Madolyn Hudson. Reese Peters earned a two-run double and Beth Dixon had one RBI.

Luverne 4, Samson 1: Luverne scored three runs in the bottom of the first and stayed ahead in winning the opening-round game.

Samson had six hits, including two from Caylee Johnson. Holly Warren added a run-scoring single.

Johnson struck out six over four innings and gave up only two hits, but allowed three runs. Makayla Phillips worked the last two innings, striking out three and allowing two hits and an unearned run.

Class 3A Ashford 6, Excel 0: Savannah Money pitched a complete-game no hitter with 12 strikeouts and two walks and paced the offense with three hits, including a RBI double, in the Yellow Jacket win.

Ashford scored three in the first, one in the second and two in the fourth.

Raeleigh Jordan had three hits, including a pair of run-scoring doubles, while Amiyah Lewis had a run-scoring single and a RBI ground out. Katelynn Money added a run-scoring single.

Opp 15, Flomaton 0: Caroline Courson pitched a three-inning perfect game with six strikeouts and Reese Cauley belted two doubles and drove in five runs as the Bobcats won the game in three innings.

Courson and Jaidyn Ivey both had two doubles with two runs batted in and Amaya Womack had two singles with one RBI. Taylor Adams and Elizabeth Kyser both added a hit and RBI.

Thomasville 10, Providence Christian 4: The Eagles held a 3-1 lead early, but Thomasville scored fifth in the bottom of the third and kept tacking on runs in every inning.

Ella Houston was 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and Emma Holly was 2-for-3 with a run-scoring double to lead PCS. Kaitlyn Russ added a RBI double.

Class 1A

Kinston 4, Sweet Water 0: Lilli Sumblin pitched a one-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts in a complete game performance in Kinston’s opening-round win.

Sumblin also earned two hits on offense, including a solo homer. Brynne Kelley and Bella Lashley both had two hits, including a RBI double each. Cadence Elmore added a run-scoring single.

Millry 15, Elba 0: The Tigers were no-hit by Millry pitcher Scarlett Kirkland in the four-inning game. Kirkland struck out six and walked three.

Aimee Senn, Danielle Tidwell and Si’Nia Smedley were the three Elba players to draw a walk.