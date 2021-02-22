Prep softball roundup: Wolves defeat Yellow Jackets

Rayleigh Thagard had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in three for Dothan in a 15-3 win over Ashford in high school softball on Monday.
Natalie Turner tripled in a run, Landrie Wiggins had two hits and two RBIs and Maddie Anners and Jewelionna Gonzales each had a hit and an RBI.
For Ashford, RaeLeigh Jordan had two hits and two RBIs and Savannah Money had two hits.
Enterprise 11, Pike Road 4: Kyleigh Coin scattered seven hits and struck out nine in getting the win in the circle.
Georgia Lessman had a double and triple with two RBIs for Enterprise. Kinley Hutto had two hits and an RBI, while Ella Little, Emma Faulk and Lessman each drove in a run with a hit.
Taylor Danford and Faulk each tripled. Jamie Jackson had two RBIs.
Abbeville Christian 3, Lakeside 2: The Generals scored one in the fourth and two in the fifth in gaining the victory.
For Lakeside, Hannah Buchanan had three hits, including a home run and double. Anna Stanley had two hits and an RBI.
Junior Varsity
Wicksburg sweeps Opp: The Panthers defeated the Bobcats 7-3 in the opener and 9-5 in the second game of a doubleheader.
In the opener, Lana Carpenter tripled in two runs for the Panthers. Ella Grace Kelley, Bella Sellers and Olivia Reynolds each had a hit and an RBI.
Makayla McKinney was the winning pitcher, allowing one hit and striking out two.
In the second game, Addyson Kelley had two hits, while Chloe Joyner, Ella Grace Kelley and Sellers each had a hit and an RBI.
Dahlia Ganze got the win in the circle, allowing two hits and striking out six.
For Opp in the opening game, Elizabeth Kyser had two singles and a RBI and both Madie Wilson and Bradleigh Lanier had a triple. Addison Mosley struck out five over four innings.
In the second game, Jaycee Williams had a single and two runs batted in for Opp.
Cottonwood 11-15, Houston County 1-1: For Houston County in the opener, Jayden Rausch had a double and a triple and Alexis Sims had a single and a run score. In game two, Rausch had a triple and a run score, Taylor Carroll a single and RBI and Sims had a single.