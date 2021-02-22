Prep softball roundup: Wolves defeat Yellow Jackets

Rayleigh Thagard had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in three for Dothan in a 15-3 win over Ashford in high school softball on Monday.

Natalie Turner tripled in a run, Landrie Wiggins had two hits and two RBIs and Maddie Anners and Jewelionna Gonzales each had a hit and an RBI.

For Ashford, RaeLeigh Jordan had two hits and two RBIs and Savannah Money had two hits.

Enterprise 11, Pike Road 4: Kyleigh Coin scattered seven hits and struck out nine in getting the win in the circle.

Georgia Lessman had a double and triple with two RBIs for Enterprise. Kinley Hutto had two hits and an RBI, while Ella Little, Emma Faulk and Lessman each drove in a run with a hit.

Taylor Danford and Faulk each tripled. Jamie Jackson had two RBIs.

Abbeville Christian 3, Lakeside 2: The Generals scored one in the fourth and two in the fifth in gaining the victory.

For Lakeside, Hannah Buchanan had three hits, including a home run and double. Anna Stanley had two hits and an RBI.

Junior Varsity