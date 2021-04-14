Prep softball roundup: Wolves down Vols

Collier Peaden had three hits and four RBIs and Rayleigh Thagard had two hits, including a home run, and drove in three as Dothan defeated Jeff Davis 18-1 on Wednesday in high school softball.

Jabby Terrell had three hits and two RBIs and Landrie Wiggins had two hits and three RBIs. Natalie Turner and Andrea Harris each drove in two runs, while Jewels Gonzales added an RBI.

Dothan scored 13 times in the third inning.

Pike Liberal 10, Lee-Scott 0: Dannah Dawson didn’t allow a hit in five innings and struck out 10 for the Patriots.

Ally Rushing had three hits and three RBIs, while Emily Williamson had two hits and three RBIs, Amity White had three hits with an RBI and Morgan Bundy drove in two with a hit.