Six AHSAA area tournament champions were crowned in high school softball action throughout the Wiregrass on Tuesday night, but the big story was the stunning development in Class 4A, Area 2 where No. 3 state ranked Geneva, a state runner-up last year, was upset twice and eliminated.

The Panthers were beaten by Dale County 4-2 in the opening round, and after earning a 9-8 win over Slocomb, Geneva lost on a walk-off hit to Andalusia 5-4 late Tuesday night in the tournament at the Westgate Softball Complex.

Geneva finished with a 31-5 record.

Andalusia and Dale County play in an elimination game on Thursday with the winner facing Houston Academy in the area championship game. HA defeated both teams on Tuesday, routing Andalusia 15-0 and Dale County 10-0.

Six area tournaments were completed on Tuesday. Rehobeth won the Class 5A, Area 3 Tournament, its 10th straight area title, while Ashford captured the Class 3A, Area 2 Tournament, Opp claimed the Class 3A, Area 3 tourney, Wicksburg earned the Class 2A, Area 2 event, G.W. Long took the Class 2A, Area 3 title and Kinston won the Class 1A, Area 2 crown.

One area tournament concludes on Wednesday and two others on Thursday.

The Class 7A, Area 3 Tournament finishes Wednesday at Enterprise. Dothan and Prattville play an elimination game at 2 p.m. with the winner playing Enterprise, currently undefeated in the tournament, at 4 p.m. If necessary, a second championship game would follow.

On Thursday, the 4A, Area 2 Tournament Westgate concludes with Houston Academy playing the Dale County-Andalusia winner at 4 p.m. Dale County and Andalusia play at 2 p.m.

Also on Thursday, the Class 2A, Area 4 Tournament plays out at Luverne. Zion Chapel and Pike Liberal Arts play an elimination game at 2 p.m. with the winner facing host Luverne at 4 p.m. in the finals.

Winners and runner-ups of each area tournament advance to regional tournament next week with the majority going to Gulf Shores. The Class 7A, Area 3 group, however, plays at Montgomery.

Below are tournament scores from Tuesday’s action. Details of games will be posted Wednesday on dothaneagle.com and will be featured in Thursday’s Dothan Eagle.

Class 5A, Area 3

At Rehobeth

Rehobeth 15, Carroll 0

Headland 6, Eufaula 4

Eufaula 20, Carroll 15, Carroll is eliminated

Rehobeth 15, Headland 0

Headland 15, Eufaula 5, Eufaula is eliminated

Championship: Rehobeth 16, Headland 1

Both Rehobeth and Headland advance to South Regional Tournament in Gulf Shores

Class 4A, Area 2

At Westgate Softball Complex, Dothan

Andalusia 6, Slocomb 3

Dale County 4, Geneva 2

Houston Academy 15, Andalusia 0

Geneva 9, Slocomb 8, Slocomb is eliminated

Houston Academy 10, Dale County 0

Andalusia 5, Geneva 4, Geneva is eliminated

Tournament continues on Thursday

Class 3A, Area 2

At Ashford

Ashford 11, Daleville 1

Providence Christian 14, Northside Methodist 0

Northside Methodist 13, Daleville 3, Daleville is eliminated

Ashford 4, Providence Christian 3

Providence Christian 6, Northside Methodist 2, Northside Methodist is eliminated

Championship: Ashford 6, Providence Christian 3

Both Ashford and Providence Christian advance to the South Regional Tournament in Gulf Shores

Class 3A, Area 3

At Opp

Opp 19, New Brockton 4

Pike County 11, Straughn 1

New Brockton 13, Straughn 12, Straughn is eliminated

Opp 13, Pike County 3

Pike County 10, New Brockton 6, New Brockton is eliminated

Championship: Opp 11, Pike County 1

Both Opp and Pike County advance to the South Regional Tournament in Gulf Shores

Class 2A, Area 2

At Wicksburg

Wicksburg 10, Samson 0

Samson 8, Cottonwood 2, Cottonwood is eliminated

Championship: Wicksburg 10, Samson 0

Wicksburg and Samson advance to the South Regional Tournament in Gulf Shores

Class 2A, Area 3

At G.W. Long

Championship: G.W. Long 17, Ariton 7

G.W. Long and Ariton both advance to the South Regional Tournament in Gulf Shores

Class 2A, Area 4

Pike Liberal Arts 11, Goshen 10, Goshen is eliminated

Luverne 10, Zion Chapel 5

Pike Liberal Arts 11, Highland Home 10, Highland Home is eliminated

Tournament continues on Thursday

Class 1A, Area 2

At Kinston

Houston County 15, Florala 5, Florala is eliminated

Kinston 6, Elba 0

Elba 28, Houston County 8, Houston County is eliminated

Championship: Kinston 15, Elba 0

Kinston and Elba advance to the South Regional Tournament in Gulf Shores