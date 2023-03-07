Lainee Thomas delivered a walk-off run-scoring single and Cieara Baker earned 20 strikeouts in the pitching circle to help Slocomb to a 5-4 eight-inning victory over Geneva in a Class 4A, Area 3 softball game in Slocomb Tuesday night.

The victory pushes Slocomb to 8-0 overall on the season and to 1-0 in area. Geneva fell to 6-1 and 0-1.

Tied at 4-4 with one out in the eighth, Molly McGowan reached on an error and moved up on a Chloe Andrews bunt. Geneva opted to intentionally walk Baker and Gracie Ward to get to Thomas, who spoiled the strategy with her game-winning hit to right field.

Baker allowed only two hits over eight innings, while earning her 20 strikeouts. She had at least two strikeouts in every inning with four innings of three strikeouts. She walked two and all four runs were unearned.

Andrews had two hits for Slocomb and Ward and Thomas both had a hit and two RBI. McGowan added a hit and RBI.

Zaliyah Kemmerlin had a RBI double and Ally Henderson a single for Geneva.

Wicksburg 10, Samson 0: Ellie Cox pitched a six-inning no-hitter with 15 strikeouts to help lead Wicksburg in a 10-0 win over Samson.

Cox walked four batters to prevent a perfect game.

Offensively for Wicksburg, Lana Carpenter had two hits, Megan Cochran hit a hit with two runs batted in and Anslie Ellenburg had a RBI single. Ella Grace Kelley, Dahlia Ganz and Sarah Turner all had a RBI each.

Dale County 2, Andalusia 1: Elly Castle’s double scored Natalie Warrington for a walk-off 2-1 Warrior win over Andalusia in a Class 4A, Area 3 game.

The Warriors had only three hits in the win with Ella Brooke Barfield earning a RBI double in and Warrington picking up a single to start the seventh for the other hits.

Shayleigh Whitman struck out 10 and allowed only two hits and one unearned run in the pitching circle.

Rehobeth 11, Headland 3: Regan Valenzuela and Gracie Alberson had three hits each with a RBI and Maddie Williams, Kryslin Lane and Jaslyn Andrews all homered for Rehobeth.

Williams, who had two hits, had a two-run homer, while Andrews hit a three-run shot and Lane a two-run blast. Addy Kirkland and Brooke Nowlin both added two hits with Nowlin driving in a run.

Lane picked up the win in relief, pitching 5 2/3 of no-hit ball with 12 strikeouts.

Headland had three hits – singles each from Abby Gard, Addy Davis and Meryl Adams. Liza Varnum had a RBI.

Enterprise 9, G.W. Long 3: Skyler Frey had three hits and drove in four runs and Ane Blevins belted a three-run home to lead Enterprise.

Taylor Danford and Blevins both finished with two hits with Danford earning a RBI single.

Gracyn Snell struck out nine and scattered seven hits and three runs for the pitching win.

Cottonwood 10, Geneva County 8: Delany Acosta had three hits and three runs batted in and Ty Nodd hit a two-run homer to spark Cottonwood’s Class 2A, Area 2 win.

Meri-Grace Miller, Lydia Strange and Mischa Ward all had two hits with Strange driving in two runs and Miller and Ward one each. Ward had a triple and Strange a double among the hits.

Chloe Lee went the distance for the pitching win. She gave up eight runs, but only one was earned. She struck out two.

For Geneva County, Addie Mae Habbard and Savana Manning had two hits each with Habbard earning a RBI double. Maci Strickland and Kaylee Watson added a RBI single each.

Zion Chapel 8, Highland Home 0: Sydney Boothe struck out 10 during a seven-inning, one-hit shutout for the Rebels.

Madison Meeks had two hits, one a RBI triple, while Aubrey Bassett had a RBI single and Emily Rhodes a RBI ground out.

Pike Liberal Arts 7, New Brockton 6 (8 innings): Tera Walker singled home Briann Snyder for walk-off 7-6 win for the Patriots against New Brockton.

Allie Booth led Pike Lib with three hits. Bella Maulden and Emily Bryan both had two hits. Alissa Barron had a single with two RBI and Julianne Meyer had a single and RBI.

Barron picked up the win in relief, working the final three innings and striking out four.

Kierstin Sunday and Kennedy Hussey led New Brockton with three hits and two RBI each.

Ashford 21, Northside Methodist 0: Ashford pounded out 17 hits in scoring 21 runs and Savannah Money pitched a three-inning, one-hit shutout with seven strikeouts in the Class 3A, Area 3 game.

Olivia Dodson had three hits and four RBI, while Raeleigh Jordan, Katelynn Money, Carsyn McCardle, Jalissah Jackson and Kadence Carroll all had two hits. Savannah Money drove in three runs, while Alissa Martin and Trinity McCree had two runs batted in. All 10 Ashford batters had a hit.

Kolbi Hall had the lone NMA hit.

Carroll 10, Daleville 0: Ella Frier and Kaylyn Holt combined on a seven-hit shutout with six strikeouts for Carroll.

Frier started and went one inning, allowing a hit and striking out one. Holt, the winning pitcher, worked four innings and scattered six hits, while striking out five.

Offensively for Carroll, Sarabeth Henry had three doubles, while Saniya Jenkins and Frier both had two hits and two RBI and Holt two hits with one RBI. Makynzye Bonner added a single and RBI.

Camryn Carr had two hits, including a double, to lead Daleville.

Opp 17, Straughn 1: Allie Wisemer was 4-for-5 with two doubles and two runs batted in and Reese Cauley was 3-for-4 with a double and four runs batted in to lead Opp (8-3).

Amaya Womack and Bradleigh Lanier both had two hits with Womack driving in two runs and Lanier one.

Addison Moseley pitched three innings and struck out eight and allowed one run and four hits. Caroline Courson pitched two innings and struck out four and allowed two hits.

Pike County 5, Charles Henderson 3: Auriel Moultry and Kylan Wilkerson both had two hits and drove in two runs to lead Pike County.

Alyssa Hiersche added a single and RBI for the Bulldogs. Wilkerson was the winning pitcher, striking out six over seven innings.

Mary Hayden West had two hits and both Mileah Ward and Aeriel Frazier had a hit and RBI for Charles Henderson.

Glenwood 12, Lakeside School 1: The Chiefs were held to two hits in the loss – a single each from Graylin Pomeroy and Peyton Grubbs.

Junior Varsity

Opp 10, Straughn 0: Gradyn Lunsford pitched a one-hit shutout over five innings with three strikeouts for Opp.

Carreline Spears had two doubles and three runs batted in and Autumn Green had two hits, one a home run, and drove in two runs. Crislyn Birge had two hits, one a triple, and drove in one run.