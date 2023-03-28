Wicksburg defeated county rival Rehobeth 6-2 in Tuesday action of the Gulf Coast Classic III Tournament to finish play unbeaten earning tournament bracket play.

The Panthers, who went 4-0 in the first two days, are the No. 8 seed for Wednesday’s single elimination format.

In Tuesday’s game against Rehobeth, Abbie Ellenburg a triple, single and three runs batted in and Kelsey Ellenburg had two singles and two RBI. Sarah Turvin also had two hits, one a triple.

Ellie Cox was the winning pitcher, striking out four in 3 1/3 innings. She allowed three hits and two runs.

For Rehobeth, Gracie Alberson hit a solo homer and Brooke Nowlin had a RBI double.

Enterprise 3, Wilson 2: Skylar Frey scattered seven hits and two runs over six innings with four strikeouts for Enterprise.

Taylor Danford was 2-for-3 with a RBI and Frey added a single and RBI.

Dothan 4, Gardendale 4 (tie): Dothan had a 4-0 lead early, but ended in a five-inning tie with Gardendale 4-4.

Harmoni Descalzi had a run-scoring triple and Jada Newman had a RBI single for the Wolves. Laney Calhoun drove in one run on a sacrifice bunt.

Coffee County Central (Tenn.) 3, Houston Academy 1: The Raiders managed only five hits and a run in the four-inning loss.

Emily Maddox had two doubles and drove in the lone run. Emily Adams struck out five over four innings, giving up only three hits, but also three runs.

Gulf Shores 3, Dale County 2: Elly Castle had two hits, one a double, and Ainyah Stokes and Natalie Warrington had a RBI single each for Dale County in the loss.

Shayleigh Whitman struck out four over six innings, scattering seven hits and allowing just two runs.