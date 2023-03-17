Both the Wiregrass Kings softball and baseball team lost to Evangel Christian Lightning on Friday in Dothan.

The softball team lost 4-3 and the baseball squad fell 13-3.

In softball, the King had a 3-2 after four innings, but the Lightning scored twice in the top of the fifth to overcome the Kings’ lead.

Olivia Hobson had a triple and a single with two runs batted in and Isabella Toub had a RBI ground out for the Kings.

In baseball, Zeke Alford belted a two-run homer and a run-scoring double for the Kings.