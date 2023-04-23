The Wiregrass Kings baseball team battled from a first-game loss with a pair of wins, but fell of reaching Alabama Christian Schools Conference state tournament Saturday.

After losing to Ezekiel Academy on Friday, the Kings beat East Central Patriots 15-5 and Tuscaloosa Home School 18-3 before losing to the Evangel Christian Lightning 12-0.

In the first win, Zane Alford led the Kings, going 3-for-3 with three runs batted in and Riley Treadway earned two hits, including a homer, and drove in two runs. Jake Thompson, Zeke Alford and Luke Strickland had two hits each with Thompson and Strickland driving in one run each. Thompson had a triple among his hits. Owen Brown added a hit and three runs batted in.

Daniel Simmons was the winning pitcher, working 5 1/3 innings. He had two strikeouts and allowed only four hits. Bryson Treadaway recorded the final two outs.

In the second win, Zane Alford had two hits, one a triple, and drove in four runs and Thompson had two hits and two runs batted in to lead the Kings. Riley Treadaway also had two hits, while Zeke Alford had a double and three runs batted in and Strickland had a single and also drove in three. Zach Crisler had a double and two runs batted in and Turner Locke had a single and RBI. Riley Smith also drove in a run.

Tripp Andrews was the winning pitcher, tossing four innings and striking out two.

In the loss to Evangel Christian, the Kings managed only one hit – a single by Thompson.

Softball

Wiregrass Kings 4, Southern Christian 3: Grace Treadaway had three hits and Lydia Elder had two hits, one a double, and drove in three runs to lead the Kings offense.

Olivia Hobson added two hits and a RBI and Hannah Phillips had a double.

Phillips earned the pitching win, striking out 10 and giving up three runs.

Ezekiel Academy 5, Wiregrass Kings 3: The Kings fell a game short of reaching the championship, losing to Ezekiel Academy 5-3.

Elder led the Kings’ seven-hit attack with three hits and a run batted in. Mattie Hobson added a hit and RBI.

Junior Varsity

Kings fall in championship: The Wiregrass Kings junior varsity team reached the ACSC championship game, but lost to the Evangel Christian Lightning 5-2.

Jake Thompson was 3-for-3 and Zach Crisler had two hits with a run batted in to lead the Kings, who had six hits in the game. Owen Brown had the other hit.

The Kings advanced to the finals with a 17-3 win on Friday over the East Central Patriots.

Zeke Alford earned an inside-the park-grand slam homer to spark an 11-run first inning. He added a two-run double in the second inning.

Brown had a run-scoring triple plus a bases-loaded walk and a bases-loaded walk for runs batted in. Thompson had two hits and one RBI and both Kaden Martin and Colt Crisler had a single and two runs batted in.

Owen Brown was the winning pitcher, striking out five over three innings and allowing just one hit and one earned run. Jake Rainwater got the final three outs, a couple on strikeouts.