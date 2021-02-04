Prep spring sports getting back in the swing of things

The sights and sounds of high school players smashing tennis balls with their rackets were back Thursday afternoon at the Wiregrass Park Tennis Courts for the first time in a competitive match since last March.

Players from Dothan and Northside Methodist dueled at the facility, the first high school match in the area since COVID-19 shut down the sport – and all prep sports – during the middle of last season.

Tennis and soccer are the first two AHSAA sports back in action this spring with tennis teams eligible to have first matches last Thursday, Jan. 28. Soccer opened up Thursday night. Baseball, softball and golf have opening competitions next Thursday, Feb. 11.

Thursday’s match at Wiregrass Park was the second for the Dothan girls and boys teams, who played at Bainbridge, Ga., on Tuesday and was also the second for the NMA girls, who played at Charles Henderson last Thursday. It was the first for the Knights’ boys team.

Players with both schools were grateful for the opportunity to play again after the coronavirus shut down high school athletics last spring in mid-March and never resumed the rest of the season. Now 11 months later, the virus is still present and a potential problem, but the AHSAA has cautiously cleared spring sports to play.