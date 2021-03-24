Prep Tennis: City rivals Providence Christian, Houston Academy split

City rivals Providence Christian and Houston Academy split in high school tennis action at Wiregrass Park Wednesday. The Providence girls beat HA 6-3 with five of the nine matches going to a third-set tiebreaker. The Raider boys downed the Eagles 8-1 with three matches going to tiebreakers. Below are the results.
Providence Christian girls 6, Houston Academy 3
Singles
No. 1 Carryne Chancey (HA) def. Mary Ellen Hart (PCS) 6-4, 4-6, 10-6
No. 2 Anna Clay Parrish (PCS) def. Karoline Merrell (HA) 6-3, 6-3
No. 3 Kenza Bilbeisi (HA) def. Abby Still (PCS) 6-3, 3-6, 10-4
No. 4 Olivia Crump (PCS) def. Ananya Reddy (HA) 1-6, 6-1, 10-8
No. 5 Owen Thompson (PCS) def. Lauren Baker (HA) 3-6, 6-2, 10-4
No. 6 Annie Hart (PCS) def. Libby McDonald (HA) 6-1, 6-4
Exh: Emily Edwards (HA) def. Caroline McDuffie (PCS) 6-1
Exh: Bella Capaldo (HA) def. Emma Kate Buchanan (PCS) 8-4
Doubles
No. 1 M.E. Hart/Parrish (PCS) def. Chancey/Merrell (HA) 10-7
No. 2 Still/Crump (PCS) def. Bilbeisi/Reddy (HA) 10-7
No. 3 McDonald/Baker (HA) def. Thompson/A. Hart (PCS) 11-10 (7-2)
Houston Academy boys 8, Providence Christian 1
Singles
No. 1 Mitchell Piedra (HA) def. Jackson Tate (PCS) 6-1, 6-1
No. 2 Andrew Ayodeji (HA) def. Jackson Sneed (PCS) 7-6 (7-1), 6-1
No. 3 Brody Williams (HA) def. Griffin Kelley (PCS) 7-6 (7-5), 6-2
No. 4 Jason Mun (HA) def. Whitman Rikard (PCS) 6-1, 6-0
No. 5 Wills McRae (HA) def. Landon Holloway (PCS) 6-0, 6-2
No. 6 Thomas Buntin (HA) def. Jackson Hughes (PCS) 6-4, 6-4
Doubles
No. 1 Piedra/Ayodeji (HA) def. Tate/Kelley (PCS) 10-1
No. 2 Sneed/Holloway (PCS) def. Williams/Mun (HA) 11-10 (8-6)
No. 3 McRae/Buntin (HA) def. Rikard/Hughes (PCS) 10-1