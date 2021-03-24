 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Tennis: City rivals Providence Christian, Houston Academy split
0 comments

Prep Tennis: City rivals Providence Christian, Houston Academy split

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
tennis logo FOR WEBSITE ONLY
ZORAN ORCIK

City rivals Providence Christian and Houston Academy split in high school tennis action at Wiregrass Park Wednesday. The Providence girls beat HA 6-3 with five of the nine matches going to a third-set tiebreaker. The Raider boys downed the Eagles 8-1 with three matches going to tiebreakers. Below are the results.

Providence Christian girls 6, Houston Academy 3

Singles

No. 1 Carryne Chancey (HA) def. Mary Ellen Hart (PCS) 6-4, 4-6, 10-6

No. 2 Anna Clay Parrish (PCS) def. Karoline Merrell (HA) 6-3, 6-3

No. 3 Kenza Bilbeisi (HA) def. Abby Still (PCS) 6-3, 3-6, 10-4

No. 4 Olivia Crump (PCS) def. Ananya Reddy (HA) 1-6, 6-1, 10-8

No. 5 Owen Thompson (PCS) def. Lauren Baker (HA) 3-6, 6-2, 10-4

No. 6 Annie Hart (PCS) def. Libby McDonald (HA) 6-1, 6-4

Exh: Emily Edwards (HA) def. Caroline McDuffie (PCS) 6-1

Exh: Bella Capaldo (HA) def. Emma Kate Buchanan (PCS) 8-4

Doubles

No. 1 M.E. Hart/Parrish (PCS) def. Chancey/Merrell (HA) 10-7

No. 2 Still/Crump (PCS) def. Bilbeisi/Reddy (HA) 10-7

No. 3 McDonald/Baker (HA) def. Thompson/A. Hart (PCS) 11-10 (7-2)

Houston Academy boys 8, Providence Christian 1

Singles

No. 1 Mitchell Piedra (HA) def. Jackson Tate (PCS) 6-1, 6-1

No. 2 Andrew Ayodeji (HA) def. Jackson Sneed (PCS) 7-6 (7-1), 6-1

No. 3 Brody Williams (HA) def. Griffin Kelley (PCS) 7-6 (7-5), 6-2

No. 4 Jason Mun (HA) def. Whitman Rikard (PCS) 6-1, 6-0

No. 5 Wills McRae (HA) def. Landon Holloway (PCS) 6-0, 6-2

No. 6 Thomas Buntin (HA) def. Jackson Hughes (PCS) 6-4, 6-4

Doubles

No. 1 Piedra/Ayodeji (HA) def. Tate/Kelley (PCS) 10-1

No. 2 Sneed/Holloway (PCS) def. Williams/Mun (HA) 11-10 (8-6)

No. 3 McRae/Buntin (HA) def. Rikard/Hughes (PCS) 10-1

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

March Madness: Who has the best and worst odds in the West region

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert