Dothan tennis teams defeated Northside Methodist on Thursday with the girls winning 6-3 and the boys winning 4-2.
Dothan girls 6, Northside Methodist 3
Singles
No. 1 Sarah Spedale (NMA) def. Shrea Patel (DHS) 8-0
No. 2 Mary Susan Nichols (DHS) def. Lillie Slaick (NMA) 8-3
No. 3 Briley Cunningham (NMA) def. Abigail Kennedy (DHS) 9-7
No. 4 Adeline Nichols (DHS) def. Maddie Lawrence (NMA) 8-5
No. 5 Sadie Pfister (DHS) def. Carlie Helms (NMA) 8-0
No. 6 Heer Shah (DHS) def. Weber Hawkins (NMA) 8-1
Doubles
No. 1 Patel/M. Nichols (DHS) def. Spedale/Slaick (NMA) 8-5
No. 2 Pfister/A. Nichols (DHS) def. Cunningham/Helms (NMA) 8-6
No. 3 Hawkins/Lawrence (NMA) def. Kennedy/Shah (DHS) 8-4
Dothan boys 4, Northside Methodist 2
Singles
No. 1 James Howell (DHS) def. Fitz Carter (NMA) 8-4
No. 2 J. Sherer (DHS) def. Daniel Brown (NMA) 8-2
No. 3 Zach Swartzman (NMA) def. Fred Smith (DHS) 9-7
No. 4 Wesley Brown (NMA) def. Rider Wylly (DHS) 8-6
Doubles
No. 1 Howell/Smith (DHS) def. Carter/W. Brown (NMA) 8-3
No. 2 Wylly/Sherer (DHS) def. Swartzman/D. Brown (NMA) 8-4