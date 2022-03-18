PREP TENNIS: Dothan teams defeat Northside Methodist

Dothan girls and boys tennis teams edged Northside Methodist in high school tennis action on Thursday. The Dothan girls beat the Knights 5-4 and the boys downed NMA 6-3. Below are results:
Dothan girls 5, Northside Methodist 4
Singles
No. 1 Mattie Dodson (DHS) def. Sarah Spedale (NMA) 10-2
No. 2 Shelby Branch (DHS) def. Lillie Slaick (NMA) 10-2
No. 3 Ellie Smith (DHS) def. Jordan Kent (NMA) 10-0
No. 4 Briley Cunningham (NMA) def. Val Garcia (DHS) 10-0
No. 5 Maddie Lawrence (NMA) def. Olivia Burgess (DHS) 10-0
No. 6 Zoe Edenfield (DHS) def. Isabella Wright (NMA) 10-3
Doubles
No. 1 Dodson/Smith (DHS) def. Spedale/Lawrence (NMA) 10-0
No. 2 Slaick/Cunningham (NMA) def. Branch/Garcia (DHS) 10-8
No. 3 Helms/Wright (NMA) def. Edenfield/Burgess (DHS) 10-8
Dothan boys 6, Northside Methodist 3
Singles
No. 1 Ethan Peel (DHS) def. Jack Spedale (NMA) 10-6
No. 2 James Howell (DHS) def. Fitz Carter (NMA) 10-1
No. 3 J. Sherrer (DHS) def. Bryce Lawrence (NMA) 10-4
No. 4 Fred Smith (DHS) def. Daniel Brown (NMA) 10-7
No. 5 Rider Wylly (DHS) def. Zach Swartzman (NMA) 10-7
No. 6 Wesley Brown (NMA) def. Colin Groover (DHS) 10-2
Doubles
No. 1 Peel/Howell (DHS) def. Spedale/Carter (NMA) 10-3
No. 2 Lawrence/Brown (NMA) def. Sherrer/Wylly (DHS) 11-10
No. 3 Alex Caton/Swartzman (NMA) def. Smith/Groover (DHS) 10-8