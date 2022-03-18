 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP TENNIS: Dothan teams defeat Northside Methodist

  • Updated
tennis LOGO FOR WEBSITE ONLY

Dothan girls and boys tennis teams edged Northside Methodist in high school tennis action on Thursday. The Dothan girls beat the Knights 5-4 and the boys downed NMA 6-3. Below are results:

Dothan girls 5, Northside Methodist 4

Singles

No. 1 Mattie Dodson (DHS) def. Sarah Spedale (NMA) 10-2

No. 2 Shelby Branch (DHS) def. Lillie Slaick (NMA) 10-2

No. 3 Ellie Smith (DHS) def. Jordan Kent (NMA) 10-0

No. 4 Briley Cunningham (NMA) def. Val Garcia (DHS) 10-0

No. 5 Maddie Lawrence (NMA) def. Olivia Burgess (DHS) 10-0

No. 6 Zoe Edenfield (DHS) def. Isabella Wright (NMA) 10-3

Doubles

No. 1 Dodson/Smith (DHS) def. Spedale/Lawrence (NMA) 10-0

No. 2 Slaick/Cunningham (NMA) def. Branch/Garcia (DHS) 10-8

No. 3 Helms/Wright (NMA) def. Edenfield/Burgess (DHS) 10-8

Dothan boys 6, Northside Methodist 3

Singles

No. 1 Ethan Peel (DHS) def. Jack Spedale (NMA) 10-6

No. 2 James Howell (DHS) def. Fitz Carter (NMA) 10-1

No. 3 J. Sherrer (DHS) def. Bryce Lawrence (NMA) 10-4

No. 4 Fred Smith (DHS) def. Daniel Brown (NMA) 10-7

No. 5 Rider Wylly (DHS) def. Zach Swartzman (NMA) 10-7

No. 6 Wesley Brown (NMA) def. Colin Groover (DHS) 10-2

Doubles

No. 1 Peel/Howell (DHS) def. Spedale/Carter (NMA) 10-3

No. 2 Lawrence/Brown (NMA) def. Sherrer/Wylly (DHS) 11-10

No. 3 Alex Caton/Swartzman (NMA) def. Smith/Groover (DHS) 10-8

