Prep Tennis: Dothan teams sweep Prattville
Prep Tennis: Dothan teams sweep Prattville

tennis logo FOR WEBSITE ONLY
ZORAN ORCIK

Dothan girls and boys tennis teams took Class 7A, Section 2 victories over Prattville Tuesday at Wiregrass Park. The girls won 9-0 and the boys 6-3. Below are the individual results.

Dothan girls 9, Prattville 0

Singles

No. 1 Mattie Dodson (DHS) def. Kate Pass (PHS) 8-1

No. 2 Megan Duffy (DHS) def. Allison Byrnes (PHS) 8-1

No. 3 Savannah Nunez (DHS) def. Madelyne Coker (PHS) 8-3

No. 4 Riley Benton (DHS) def. Kate Bibb (PHS) 8-0

No. 5 Shelby Branch (DHS) def. Addison Taylor (PHS) 8-0

No. 6 Ellie Smith (DHS) def. Skylar Schnupp (PHS) 8-0

Exh: Jules Singley (DHS) beat Gabby Pierce (PHS) 6-0

Exh: Zoe Edenfield (DHS) def. Hannah Glidden (PHS) 6-0

Exh: Olivia Burgess (DHS) def. Hannah Glidden (PHS) 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 Dodson/Duffy (DHS) def. Pass/Byrnes (PHS) 8-0

No. 2 Nunez/Benton (DHS) def. Coker/Bibb (PHS) 8-3

No. 3 Branch/Smith (DHS) def. Addison Taylor/Taylor Ann Shavers (PHS) 8-3

Dothan boys 6, Prattville 3

Singles

No. 1 Ethan Peel (DHS) def. Mac Henry McIntosh (PHS) 8-2

No. 2 James Howell (DHS) def. Campbell Miller (PHS) 8-2

No. 3 Fred Smith (DHS) def. Mason Scott (PHS) 8-6

No. 4 Max Sinquefield (DHS) def. Palmer Easley (PHS) 8-0

No. 5 Colin Groover (DHS) def. Mark Wentink Jr. (PHS) 8-4

No. 6 Henry Mitchell (PHS) def. Grey Meredeth (DHS) 8-8 (7-5)

Exh: Duc Vu (DHS) def. James Hopkins (PHS) 6-4

Doubles

No. 1 Peel/Howell (DHS) def. McIntosh/Miller (PHS) 8-0

No. 2 Scott/Hopkins (PHS) def. Smith/Sinquefield (DHS) 8-8 (7-5)

No. 2 Easley/Mitchell (PHS) def. Groover/Meredeth (DHS) 8-5

