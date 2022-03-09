PREP TENNIS: Enterprise teams defeat Dothan

Enterprise tennis teams defeated Dothan on Tuesday afternoon in high school tennis action. The Enterprise girls took a 5-4 win, while the boys rolled to a 9-0 win. Below are results
Enterprise girls 5, Dothan 4
Singles
No. 1 Katie Nelson (EHS) def. Mattie Dodson (DHS) 10-3
No. 2 Anna Warren (EHS) def. Shelby Branch (DHS) 10-0
No. 3 Ellie Smith (DHS) def. Raeyden Weems (EHS) 10-8
No. 4 Mary Selwyn Nichols (DHS) def. Abby Upchurch (EHS) 10-5
No. 5 Olivia Burgess (DHS) def. Emma Gann (EHS) 8-6
No. 6 Ann Lett (EHS) def. Zoe Edenfield (DHS) 8-5
Doubles
No. 1 Warren/Nelson (EHS) def. Dodson/Smith (DHS) 10-4
No. 2 Branch/Nichols (DHS) def. Hazel Johnson/Upchurch (EHS) 10-8
No. 3 Weems/Lett (EHS) def. Edenfield/Burgess (DHS) 10-1
Enterprise boys 9, Dothan 0
Singles
No. 1 Evan Stewart (EHS) def. Ethan Peel (DHS) 10-3
No. 2 Graham Andress (EHS) def. James Howell (DHS) 10-1
No. 3 Garrett Nelson (EHS) def. Duc Vu (DHS) 10-0
No. 4 Tripp Pascoe (EHS) def. Fred Smith (DHS) 10-6
No. 5 Julian Gunter (EHS) def. Rider Wylly (DHS) 10-0
No. 6 Kyle Stevens (EHS) def. Colin Groover (DHS) 10-5
Doubles
No. 1 Stewart/Andress (EHS) def. Peel/Howell (DHS) 10-2
No. 2 Nelson/Stevens (EHS) def. Meredith/Wylly (DHS) 10-0
No. 3 Gunter/Pascoe (EHS) def. Smith/Groover (DHS) 10-5