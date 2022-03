PREP TENNIS: Enterprise teams defeat Smiths Station and Central-Phenix City Enterprise girls and boys teams both defeated Smiths Station and Central of Phenix City on Thursday afternoon. The Wildcats girls defeated Smiths Station 6-3 and Central 8-1, while the boys beat Smiths Station and Central by 9-0 scores. Below are results: Enterprise girls 6, Smiths Station 3 Singles No. 1 Katie Nelson (EHS) def. Mya Conley (SS) 8-1 No. 2 Makayla Heard (SS) def. Riley Stewart (EHS) 8-3 No. 3 Lola Bruce (EHS) def. Taylor Sanders (SS) 8-2 No. 4 Anna Warren (EHS) def. Sydnee Cook (SS) 8-1 No. 5 Rayden Weems (EHS) def. Kaylyn Burkhart (SS) 8-5 No. 6 Cadence Vining (SS) def. Abby Upchurch (EHS) 8-4 Doubles No. 1 Nelson/Warren (EHS) def. Conley/Heard (SS) 8-6 No. 2 Stewart/Bruch (EHS) def. Cook/Sanders (SS) 8-6 No. 3 Vining/Burkhart (SS) def. Weems/Johnson (EHS) 8-6 Enterprise boys 9, Smiths Station 0 Singles No. 1 Evan Stewart (EHS) def. Ryan Haywood (SS) 8-1 No. 2 Graham Andress (EHS) def. Cannon Saunders (SS) 8-0 No. 3 Garrett Nelson (EHS) def. Hunter Ouzts (SS) 8-1 No. 4 Tripp Rascoe (EHS) def. Nathan Schlueter (SS) 8-1 No. 5 Julian Gunter (EHS) def. Stone Vance (SS) 8-1 No. 6 Kyle Stevens (EHS) def. Alex King (SS) 8-0 Doubles No. 1 Stewart/Andress (EHS) def. Haywood/Saunders (SS) 8-2 No. 2 Nelson/Stevens (EHS) def. Ouzts/Vance (SS) 8-0 No. 3 Gunter/Rascoe (EHS) def. Cole Whitlock/King (SS) 8-0 Enterprise girls 8, Central-Phenix City 1 Singles No. 1 Katie Nelson (EHS) def. Libby Goodman (CPC) 8-4 No. 2 Riley Stewart (EHS) def. Callie Schofield (CPC) 8-3 No. 3 Lola Bruce (EHS) def. Kalen Alexander (CPC) 8-2 No. 4 Anna Warren (EHS) def. Julia Ruiz (CPC) 8-1 No. 5 Raydeen Weems (EHS) def. Anastasia Horning (CPC) 8-4 No. 6 Ava Jane (CPC) def. Abby Upchurch (EHS) 8-4 Doubles No. 1 Nelson/Warren (EHS) def. Goodman/Schofield (CPC) 8-4 No. 2 Stewart/Bruce (EHS) def. Horning/Alexander (CPC) 8-3 No. 3 Weems/Johnson (EHS) def. Jane/Ruiz (CPC) 8-3 Enterprise boys 9, Central-Phenix City 0 Singles No 1. Evan Stewart (EHS) def. Brennan Parks (CPC) 8-0 No. 2 Graham Andress (EHS) def. Nathan Horning (CPC) 8-0 No. 3 Garrett Nelson (EHS) won by forfeit No. 4 Tripp Rascoe (EHS) won by forfeit No. 5 Julian Gunter (EHS) won by forfeit No. 6 Kyle Stevens (EHS) won by forfeit Doubles No. 1 Stewart/Andress (EHS) def. Parks/Horning (CPC) 8-4 No. 2 Nelson/Stevens (EHS) won by forfeit No. 3 Gunter/Rascoe (EHS) won by forfeit