Behind the bottom of its lineup and its doubles team, the Houston Academy boys team edged St. James 5-4 in high school tennis action Wednesday.
Houston Academy boys 5, St. James 4
Singles
No. 1: Toba Rios (STJ) def. Mitchell Piedra (HA) 4-6, 7-6, 10-7
No. 2: Josh Harvey (STJ) def. Brody Williams (HA) 7-5, 7-5
No. 3: Danny Trock (STJ) def. Jason Mun (HA) 6-1, 6-4
No. 4: Ryan Jeong (STJ) def. Wills McRae (HA) 6-4, 6-2
No. 5: Thomas Buntin(HA) def. Jason Jeong (STJ) 6-2, 6-1
No. 6: Luke McRae (HA) def. David Rees (STJ) 6-1, 7-5
Doubles
No. 1: Piedra/Williams (HA) def. Rios/Harvey (STJ) 9-7
No. 2: W. McRae/Mun (HA) def. R. Jeong/Trock (STJ) 8-5
No. 3: L. McRae/Buntin (HA) def. J. Jeong/Rees (STJ) 8-5