Prep Tennis: Houston Academy, Providence boys advance to state

Houston Academy and Providence Christian boys tennis teams secured a state playoff berth following Monday’s opening day of the Class 1A-2A-3A, Section 1 Tournament at the Mobile Tennis Center.

The Raiders, with all six singles players and all three doubles teams advancing to Tuesday’s finals, finished the day with 42 points. Providence Christian, which has a handful of finalists, was in second place with 36 points.

T.R. Miller was in third with 25 points, but cannot catch up to either of the top two teams in Tuesday’s action.

Houston Academy and Providence Christian will battle for first place on Tuesday. Both teams will play at the state tournament next Monday and Tuesday at the Mobile Tennis Center.

Enterprise girls still alive: The Enterprise girls were still alive for a possible state tournament following play at the Class 7A, Section 2 meet, tied with Smiths Station for second place when play ended Monday at the EHS Tennis Courts.

Only one individual match remained after Monday, but it involved Smiths Station’s No. 5 singles player against Auburn. That match will pick up Tuesday morning. If the Smiths Station player wins the match, the Panthers would break out of the tie and take second place behind Auburn, which has won the section.