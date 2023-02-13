Northside Methodist tennis teams swept Opp on Monday with the girls winning 9-0 and the boys 6-0. Below are results.

Northside Methodist girls 9, Opp 0

Singles

No. 1 Sarah Spedale (NMA) def. Ada Blackstock (OHS) 6-1, 6-3

No. 2 Lillian Slaick (NMA) def. Brooke Butler (OHS) 6-2, 7-5

No. 3 Briley Cunningham (NMA) def. Cuba Wiggins (OHS) 6-0, 6-1

No. 4 Maddie Lawrence (NMA) def. Caroline Meyerhoff (OHS) 6-1, 6-1

No. 5 Carlie Helms (NMA) def. Lexie Bush (OHS) 6-0, 6-0

No. 6 Abigail Lasseter (NMA) def. Ashley Kelley (OHS) 6-4, 6-2

Exh: Weber Hawkins (NMA) def. Lauren James (OHS) 6-2, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 Spedale/Slaick (NMA) def. Blackstock/Butler (OHS) 6-2, 6-1

No. 2 Cunningham/Lawrence (NMA) def. Wiggins/Kyen Rhodes (OHS) 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 Helms/Hawkins (NMA) def. Briley Henry/Haley Vendetti (OHS) 6-1, 6-0

Northside Methodist boys 6, Opp 0

Singles

No. 1 Fitz Carter (NMA) def. Harrell Whitten (OHS) 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 Daniel Brown (NMA) def. Jeremiah Tillley (OHS) 6-0, 6-1

No. 3 Zach Swartzman (NMA) def. Cam Owens (OHS) 6-1, 6-0

No. 4 Wesley Brown (NMA) def. Nick Smith (OHS) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1 Carter/Swartzman (NMA) def. Owens/Smith (OHS) 6-0, 6-1

No. 2 Brown/Brown (NMA) def. Whitten/Tilley (OHS) 6-1, 6-2

Dothan and Prattville split in tennis action Monday at the Wiregrass Tennis Courts. The Dothan girls won 6-3 and the Prattville boys won 5-4. Results are below

Dothan girls 6, Prattville 3

Singles

No. 1 Ellie Smith (DHS) def. Addie Taylor (PHS) 8-1

No. 2 Colbie Horne (PHS) def. Mary S. Nichols (DHS) 8-4

No. 3 Kate Bibb (PHS) def. Abigail Kennedy (DHS) 8-5

No. 4 Karstyn Davidson (PHS) def. Adeline Nichols (DHS) 8-5

No. 5 Shrea Patel (DHS) def. Alexander (PHS) 8-2

No. 6 Sadie Pfister (DHS) def. Taylor Ann Shavers (PHS) 8-2

Doubles

No. 1 Smith/M.S. Nichols (DHS) def. Taylor/Horne (PHS) 8-6

No. 2 Pfister/A. Nichols (DHS) def. Bibb/Davidson (PHS) 8-3

No. 3 Kennedy/Heer Shah (DHS) def. Lily/Alexander (PHS) 9-8

Prattville boys 5, Dothan 4

Singles

No. 1 James Howell (DHS) def. Tucker (PHS) 8-3

No. 2 Ethan Peel (DHS) def. Campbell Miller (PHS) 8-3

No. 3 J. Sherer (DHS) def. Shayne Hart (PHS) 8-3

No. 4 Henry Mitchell (PHS) def. Fred Smith (DHS) 8-3

No. 5 Thuan Nguyen (PHS) def. Rider Wylly (DHS) 8-5

No. 6 Noah Maddox (PHS) def. Colin Groover (DHS) 8-5

Doubles

No. 1 Howell/Peel (DHS) def. Tucker/Hart (PHS) 8-5

No. 2 Nguyen/Mitchell (PHS) def. Smith/Wylly (DHS) 8-5

No. 3 Miller/Joseph Puglani (PHS) def. Sherer/Groover (DHS) 8-2

Providence Christian swept Seminole County (Ga.) in high school tennis action on Monday with the girls team winning 7-2 and the boys 5-4. Results are below

Providence Christian girls 7, Seminole County (Ga.) 2

Singles

No. 1 Ella Brown (PCS) def. Maggie Palmer (SC) 10-3

No. 2 Ashlyn Thompson (SC) def. Owen Thompson (PCS) 10-7

No. 3 Alex Hughes (PCS) def. Sara Jo Fain (SC) 10-1

No. 4 Kendall Denham (SC) def. Caroline McDuffie (PCS) 10-7

No. 5 Annie Hart (PCS) def. Arrabella Tonchton (SC) 10-1

No. 6 Alice Pittman (PCS) def. Sara-Grace Alexander (SC) 10-1

Doubles

No. 1 Brown/Hughes (PCS) def. Palmer/Thomas (SC) 10-3

No. 2 Hart/Pittman (PCS) def. Denham/Tonchton (SC) 10-6

No. 3 Logan Barron/Ella Hall (PCS) def. Klaire Mims/Carrigan Bridges (SC) 10-10 (7-1)

Providence Christian boys 5, Seminole County (Ga.) 4

Singles

No.1 Landon Kirkland (SC) def. Jackson Hughes (PCS) 10-8

No. 2 Wyatt Mixson (PCS) def. Jeb Burke (SC) 10-4

No. 3 Mason McCallister (PCS) def. Bryson Grantham (SC) 10-3

No. 4 Whit Rikard (PCS) def. Rand Mims (SC) 10-8

No. 5 Hampton Baxley (PCS) def. William Fain (SC) 10-4

No. 6 Ethan Grablee (SC) def. Austin Hayes (PCS) 10-4

Doubles

No. 1 Kirkland/Burke (SC) def. Hughes/Mixson (PCS) 10-8

No. 2 McCallister/Baxley (PCS) def. Fain/Will Walker (SC) 10-4

No. 3 Mims/Andrew Grablee (SC) def. Rikard/Hayes (PCS) 10-2