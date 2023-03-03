Providence Christian girls tennis team defeated Cottager Hill 8-1 on Friday in Mobile.
Providence Christian girls 8, Cottage Hill 1
Singles
No. 1 Ella Brown (PCS) def. Sarah Swearingen (CH) 10-3
No. 2 Alex Hughes (PCS) def. Katie Shanks (CH) 10-4
No. 3 Owen Thompson (PCS) def. Andi Johnson (CH) 10-1
No. 4 Caroline McDuffie (PCS) def. Emma Bryson (CH) 10-1
No. 5 Annie Hart (PCS) def. Maggie Wilkes (CH) 10-6
No. 6 Sophie Caldwell (CH) def. Alice Pittman (PCS) 10-6
Exh: Logan Barron (PCS) def. Ashton Cubitt (CH) 10-0
Exh: Ella Hall (PCS) def. Kendall Brown (CH) 10-1
People are also reading…
Doubles
No. 1 Brown/Hughes (PCS) def. Swearingen/Shanks (CH) 10-5
No. 2 Thompson/McDuffie (PCS) def. Johnson/Caldwell (CH) 10-7
No. 3 Hart/Pittman (PCS) def. Ava Fuller/Ellie Volnoff (CH) 10-1
Exh: Hall/Barron (PCS) def. Gracie Vo/Jhane Tate (CH) 10-3