Providence Christian girls down PLAS
The Providence Christian girls defeated Pike Liberal Arts 7-2 on Friday in high school tennis action.
Providence Christian girls 7, Pike Liberal Arts 2
Singles
No. 1 Ella Brown (PCS) def. Amaia Vargas (PLAS) 8-6
No. 2 Britton Paul (PLAS) def. Alex Hughes (PCS) 8-5
No. 3 Owen Thompson (PCS) def. Emily Price (PLAS) 8-0
No. 4 Caroline McDuffie (PCS) def. Rylee Copeland (PLAS) 8-0
No. 5 Annie Hart (PCS) def. Campbell Baker (PLAS) 8-2
No. 6 Alice Pittman (PCS) def. Sarah Lee (PLAS) 8-0
People are also reading…
Exh: Logan Barron (PCS) def. Aaliyah Agboatwala (PLAS) 8-1
Exh: Ella Hall (PCS) def. Addie Renfroe (PLAS) 8-0
Doubles
No. 1 Vargas/Paul (PLAS) def. Brown/Hughes (PCS) 8-6
No. 2 Thompson/McDuffie (PCS) def. Price/Copeland (PLAS) 8-3
No. 3 Hart/Pittman (PCS) def. Baker/Lee (PLAS) 8-0
Exh: Hall/Barron (PCS) def. Agboatwala/Kate Reeves (PLAS) 8-3
NMA girls fall to St. Luke’s
The Northside Methodist girls tennis team lost to St. Luke’s 8-1 on Thursday at the Westgate Tennis Complex.
St. Luke’s 8, Northside Methodist 1
Singles
No. 1 Ella Bentley (SL) def. Sarah Spedale (NMA) 8-2
No. 2 Lauren Watson (SL) def. Lillie Slack (NMA) 8-1
No. 3 Melanie Davis (SL) def. Briley Cunningham (NMA) 8-6
No. 4 Audrey Fendley (SL) def. Maddie Lawrence (NMA) 9-7
No. 5 Maddie Banks (SL) def. Carlie Helms (NMA) 8-0
No. 6 Blakeleigh Ware (SL) def. Abigail Lasseter (NMA) 8-1
Exh: Shelby Stevens (SL) def. Weber Hawkins (NMA) 8-3
Exh: Julianna Schwab (NMA) def. Caroline Jeane (SL) 8-0
Doubles
No. 1 Bentley/Davis (SL) def. Spedale/Slaick (NMA) 8-2
No. 2 Watson/Banks (SL) def. Cunningham/Helms (NMA) 8-3
No. 3 Lawrence/Hawkins (NMA) def. Fendley/Stevens (SL) 8-4
Exh: Jeane/Ware (SL) def. Lasseter/Schwab (NMA) 8-4