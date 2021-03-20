Prep Tennis: Providence Christian sweeps T.R. Miller; JV teams down Enterprise

Providence Christian tennis teams defeated T.R. Miller on Thursday with the girls winning 6-3 and boys winning 8-1. On Friday, the Providence JV girls beat Enterprise 7-0 and the boys beat the Wildcats 5-2. Below are the results
Providence Christian 6, T.R. Miller 3
Singles
No. 1 Mary Ellen Hart (PCS) def. Alise Carden (TRM) 10-0
No. 2 Anna Bishop (TRM) def. Anna Clay Parrish (PCS) 10-7
No. 3 Abby Still (PCS) def. Ashlee Cain (TRM) 10-0
No. 4 Olivia Crump (PCS) def. Katie Madden (TRM) 10-7
No. 5 Grayton Coale (TRM) def. Owen Thompson (PCS) 10-5
No. 6 Clair Hart (TRM) def. Annie Hart (PCS) 10-6
Doubles
No. 1 M.E. Hart/Parrish (PCS) def. Grayton/C. Hart (TRM) 10-0
No. 2 Still/Crump (PCS) def. Bishop/Cain (TRM) 10-0
No. 3 Thompson/A. Hart (PCS) def. Madden/Sam (TRM) 11-9
Providence Christian boys 8, T.R. Miller 1
Singles
No. 1 Jackston Tate (PCS) def. Colby Dehoff (TRM) 10-1
No. 2 Jackson Sneed (PCS) def. Craig Blevins (TRM) 10-6
No. 3 Griffin Kelley (PCS) def. Herrington Hobbs (TRM) 10-6
No. 4 Whitman Rikard (PCS) def. Caleb Ray (TRM) 10-3
No. 5 Edward Bridges (TRM) def. Landon Holloway (PCS) 10-3
No. 6 Jackson Hughes (PCS) def. Brantley Woodson (TRM) 10-1
Doubles
No. 1 Tate/Kelley (PCS) def. Dehoff/Hobbs (TRM) 10-8
No. 2 Sneed/Holloway (PCS) def. Blevins/Ray (TRM) 11-9
No. 3 Rikard/Hughes (PCS) def. Bridges/Christian Fain (TRM) 10-4
Providence Christian JV girls 6, Enterprise 0
Singles
No. 1 Ella Hall (PCS) def. Emma Gann (EHS) 8-2
No. 2 Logan Barron (PCS) def. Abbigail Upchurch (EHS) 8-6
No. 3 Alice Pittman (PCS) def. Arin Lett (EHS) 8-5
No. 4 Claire Armstrong (PCS) def. Ayana Roundtree (EHS) 8-0
Exh: Allie Campbell (PCS) def. Abbigail Upchurch (EHS) 8-6
Doubles
No 1. Barron/Armstrong (PCS) def. Gann/Upchurch (EHS) 8-4
No. 2 Pittman/Haisten Grace Price (PCS) def. Lett/Roundtree (EHS) 8-2
Providence Christian JV boys 5, Enterprise 2
Singles
No. 1 Jackson Hughes (PCS) def. Brayden Vest (EHS) 8-0
No. 2 Ben Cusack (EHS) def. Tyler Wilks (PCS) 8-4
No. 3 Wyatt Mixson (PCS) def. Carson Emerson (EHS) 8-0
No. 4 Landon Yazzie (EHS) def. Carter Stack (PCS) 8-3
No. 5 Nic Young (PCS) def. Riley Garcia (EHS) 8-3
Doubles
No. 1 Hughes/Wilks (PCS) def. Vest/Cusack (EHS) 8-4
No. 2 Mixson/Stack (PCS) def. Emerson/Yazzie (EHS) 8-3